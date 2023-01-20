U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.92
    +54.07 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.37
    +197.81 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.95
    +231.68 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.60
    +20.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0850 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4540
    +1.0550 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,398.36
    +303.55 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.56
    +10.53 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Greenwave CEO Danny Meeks Waives Quarterly Bonuses for Fiscal Year 2023

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.
·2 min read
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce Greenwave's Chief Executive Officer Danny Meeks has agreed to waive his quarterly bonuses due under his employment agreement for fiscal year 2023. This waiver is expected to reduce operating expenses and improve free cash flow by approximately $1 million.

About Greenwave
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world’s most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/. Check us out on all social media platforms: https://twitter.com/greenwavegwav, https://www.instagram.com/greenwavegwav and https://www.youtube.com/@greenwavetechnologysolutions.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:
757-966-1432
Info@Greenwavetechnologysolutions.com



Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Why Sea Limited Rocketed Higher Today

    Slightly more dovish comments from Fed officials and positive commentary on Southeast Asia at Davos helped light a fire under Sea's stock today.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • American Tower (AMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $223.35, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session.

  • CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.