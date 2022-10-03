U.S. markets closed

Greenway Announces Upcoming Product Drop and Results of Annual General Meeting

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that took place on September 28, 2022 and provide an update on a new product coming to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)

Upcoming Product Drops

Greenway is pleased to highlight a new line of products coming to Ontario in October with one of its B2B customers. Medipharm Labs Corp ("Medipharm") is introducing Sun County Kush, a Greenway grown cultivar in both a 3.5g whole flower bag, and pre-rolls in a 10 x .3g package through their Wildlife brand.

"After the successful launch of the Blackberry Gelato cultivar, and the incredible reception of the Widllife brand in Ontario, we are pleased to be partnering with Greenway to bring the only Sun County Kush™ products to Ontario under our Wildlife Cannabis brand," said Jessica Pearlman from Medipharm Labs.

"We have truly enjoyed all of the Wildlife products that Greenway's cannabis has gone into, with my personal favourite being the Blackberry Gelato," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "Our entire team is looking forward to trying the Sun County Kush™ product line extension, and maybe finding a new favourite."

Results of the AGM

The Company reports that at the AGM the shareholders voted in favour of re-electing Jamie D'Alimonte, Carl Mastronardi, Darren Peddle, Dennis Staudt and Marty Komsa as Directors, to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

"We appreciate the support we have seen over the last few months, and at the AGM, " said Darren Peddle, CFO of Greenway. "With the expansion nearing the end of its build phase, we are looking towards the future, and it is bright!"

The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of MNP, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c9650.html

