Greenway Greenhouse Update

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is pleased to release an update on the retrofit of 125,000 ft2 of cultivation space, as well as a general news update on what has occurred throughout the month of June 2022.

Greenway Greenhouse is pleased to announce that it has started to install new electrical and venting systems in the greenhouse portion of the retrofit, as well as starting the support structure and the second-floor steel substructure installation in the new processing area.

"I am happy with the progress we have made over the last month. As a leadership group we have been involved with over one hundred acres of greenhouses space being constructed and retrofitted," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway Greenhouse. "We are on pace to complete the expansion of both the cultivation and processing space on time and on budget."

News from the last month

On June 2, 2022, Greenway Greenhouse announced that it had retained Hybrid Financial Ltd provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to increase the Company's visibility within the investment community and to increase brand awareness for Greenway Greenhouse. Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve months starting June 6, 2022. Their services will include marketing the Company to North American Investment Professionals. "We have spent the last few months trying to find the right fit for Greenway," said Darren Peddle, CFO. "Greenway has the fundamentals to become a top tier cannabis company in Canada. Hybrid is a premium investor relations firm and is well suited to promote us to the broader investment community."

Greenway Greenhouse was invited to speak on a panel at the O'Cannabiz Conference Expo and Awards. Nic Nedin, Quality Assurance and Product Development Manager who spoke on a panel titled "The evolution of retail: where we started, where we are now and future insights" on June 2, 2022.

Story continues

Greenway Greenhouse was a title sponsor for and attended the Cannabis Wiki Conference in London, Ontario held on the 15th and 16th of June. "'Greenway Greenhouse is proud to support innovation, education and community building through the inaugural Cannabis Wiki conference and expo in London, Ontario. The rich agricultural history of the region is a perfect backdrop to host cannabis innovators locally and abroad.," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway Greenhouse. Mr. D'Alimonte spoke on a panel titled "Risk Management: How to keep your products and staff safe" and Nic Nedin, Quality Assurance and Product Development Manager, spoke on a panel titled "How to successfully market your brand in a regulated industry".

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c2488.html