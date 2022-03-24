U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Greenway Greenhouse Included in The CSE25 Index

·4 min read
In this article:
  • GWAY

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSVILLE, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company"), a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace, is pleased to announce their inclusion in the CSE 25 Index™ ("CSE25"), a subset of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Composite Index containing the securities of the twenty-five largest index companies by market capitalization.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CNW Group/Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation)

This sub-index contains over 52.75% of the total weight of the CSE Composite Index ("Composite Index"). The Composite Index is a broad indicator of market activity for the CSE. With approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE it is a uniquely positioned gauge of the Canadian small cap market. The Composite Index is published by Reuters and Bloomberg under the ticker name CSECOMP and the CSE25 has the ticker name CSE25.

"We couldn't be happier with the recognition and exposure that accompanies our inclusion in the CSE25," said Darren Peddle, CFO and Director of Greenway Greenhouse. "As a standout and leader among Canadian small cap opportunities, Greenway Greenhouse has the true potential to lead the industry and the exchange."

"The CSE congratulates the team at Greenway Greenhouse (CSE: GWAY) on its inclusion in the CSE25 Index™," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The company is making tremendous progress in the growing, but challenging, cannabis cultivation field in Canada. We are pleased to welcome them to our select group of largest CSE issuers."

The Composite Index follows a set of rules which are published on the CSE website. The index is administered by Solactive AG as the calculation agent. Solactive calculates indices for 350 clients in Europe, America and Asia. The index policies and procedures are maintained by an Index Committee. The committee, in its sole discretion determines how policies and procedures are interpreted and over time may update the policies and procedures of the index if deemed necessary.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity. The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c2622.html

