U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.82
    +2.96 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.07
    +10.97 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,432.74
    -3.81 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.20
    +11.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.77
    +6.73 (+7.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +38.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    +0.98 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0330 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6800
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,975.56
    +75.42 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.78
    +2.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.69
    +59.01 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES, INC. ACQUIRES HUDSON VALLEY ROOFING

·2 min read

COMPANY EXPANDS REACH INTO NEW YORK METROPOLITAN AREA

WORCESTER, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries, the leading custom building envelope solutions company, announces the acquisition of Hudson Valley Roofing based in New Windsor, New York.

Greenwood Industries Custom Building Envelope Solutions
Greenwood Industries Custom Building Envelope Solutions

"Greg Hayden has built an extremely successful commercial roofing company in the Hudson Valley and Metropolitan New York areas. After we collaborated in early 2020 on completing a large warehouse facility in Hudson Valley, on time and under budget, it became abundantly clear that the synergies between our two companies made them the perfect partner for our strategic expansion into the Metropolitan New York area. Hudson Valley Roofing's stellar reputation on delivering exceptional service to their customers, coupled with our suite of building envelope solutions, is a win/win for the state of New York," said David Klein, Greenwood's owner and president.

Hudson Valley Roofing has been in business since 2003 and has an established history as one of the premier commercial roofers in the state. They have completed several prestigious jobs, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, the JP Morgan Library and Museum, the historic Tavern on the Green Restaurant in Central Park, and Google's New York headquarters on Pier 57. Primarily servicing the Hudson Valley Region and Metropolitan New York area, Hudson Valley Roofing is one of the largest union employers in Local 8.

"I have been in the roofing business for 49 years," remarked Gregory Hayden, Chairman of Hudson Valley Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc, "and when David approached me about partnering together, I knew it was the right fit. I have long admired their work, and with our combined business acumen, I know the reputation and work of Hudson Valley Roofing will continue to impact the region."

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is the leading custom building envelope solutions company with offices in Worcester and Milford, Massachusetts, New Windsor and Hudson Falls, New York, North Haven, East Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island, Exeter, New Hampshire, serving clients throughout the Northeast. In business for 30 years, Greenwood provides commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance and service solutions for all exterior building systems. Greenwood is recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the ninth-largest commercial roofing company in the nation and has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship. Visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

Greenwood Industries, Inc.
Contact: Ginny Pitcher
Phone: 508.612.3645
Email: gpitcher@greenwood-industries.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenwood-industries-inc-acquires-hudson-valley-roofing-301504606.html

SOURCE Greenwood Industries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.