U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.50
    -31.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,028.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,379.25
    -201.75 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.70
    -11.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    21.01
    +1.40 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,545.96
    -1,125.55 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.79
    -86.09 (-8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.13
    -9.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Greenworks Lending Rebrands to Nuveen Green Capital

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading capital provider dedicated to funding energy performance-enhancing real estate projects for commercial, multi-family and non-profit properties, is rebranding today from Greenworks Lending to Nuveen Green Capital.

Nuveen logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuveen)
Nuveen logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuveen)

The rebranding, including a new visual identity, underscores Nuveen's longstanding commitment to ESG investing, and follows Nuveen's acquisition of the firm in 2021, amid increasing investor demand for alternative ESG income.

Greenworks Lending, founded in 2015 by Jessica Bailey and Alexandra Cooley, has been an industry leader since its inception. Led by several of the C-PACE industry's policy developers and standard-setters, Greenworks Lending completed the industry's first rated securitization of C-PACE assets in 2017, and went on to complete its second rated securitization in December of 2018. Each of these securitizations received the highest possible score (E1) in S&P Green Evaluations.

"We are thrilled to launch our new brand," said Jessica Bailey, CEO and President of Nuveen Green Capital. "The Nuveen name amplifies our mission of reducing carbon emissions from the built environment and promoting sustainable real estate development; in addition, it will provide us faster and deeper market penetration as we continue to grow our core offerings and expand into green lending opportunities outside C-PACE, including focusing on solar lending."

Following its acquisition in the second quarter of 2021 by Nuveen, the global investment manager of TIAA, the company has achieved the following milestones:

  • Doubling of originations numbers

  • Expansion into 25 states

  • Recruitment of an additional 33 team members

  • Completion of the industry's largest 144A securitization of C-PACE assets

  • Closing its first transactions in New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia

"Nuveen Green Capital's makes sustainability a smart financial decision for real estate and investors aligns entirely with Nuveen's focus on delivering alternative ESG investments to clients," said William Huffman, Head of Nuveen Equities and Fixed Income. "The new brand reflects the future of the organization as a leader in financing the sustainable evolution of commercial real estate."

About Nuveen Green Capital
Nuveen Green Capital is a national leader in sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions and an affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA responsible for $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Established in 2015 by the C-PACE industry's founders and standard-setters, Nuveen Green Capital is a private capital provider dedicated to making sustainability a smart financial decision for commercial real estate owners who seek to improve the energy, water and resiliency performance of their property. For more information, visit www.nuveen.com/greencapital.

About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie McCorry
Nuveen Green Capital
203.875.9527 | Jamie.McCorry@Nuveen.com

Sally Lyden
Nuveen
646.662.3490 | Sally.Lyden@Nuveen.com

Nuveen Green Capital
Nuveen Green Capital
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenworks-lending-rebrands-to-nuveen-green-capital-301456647.html

SOURCE Nuveen

Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Tilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings

    Tilray also pledged an additional $20 million in cost cuts over the $80 million originally planned from the merger. Tilray and Aphria combined in June 2020, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • This Robot Trader Is Betting on Big Gains for Tesla and Nvidia Stock. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is looking ahead to earnings season. Here's what he says Wall Street needs to get back to bullishness on tech.

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Why Did C3.ai Stock Fall 15% in December?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares fell 15.4% in December following a disappointing earnings announcement. The company reported quarterly results on Dec. 1 and beat Wall Street's estimates for both sales and net losses. The sell-off in high-valuation growth stocks thwarted C3.ai's recovery later in the month.

  • Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2022?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) empowers buyers of digital advertising worldwide. The melt-up in the stock price may have some investors concerned if it's too late to invest in The Trade Desk and if the stock may be too expensive to buy in 2022. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, The Trade Desk's revenue increased to $800.8 million, up 55% from the $516 million it reported at the same time last year.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Why Zynga Soared While Lululemon Slumped Monday

    2022 hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken the brunt of the damage so far. The index was down 4% in the first week of trading in the new year, and on Monday morning as of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 153 points to 15,428. Adding to the Nasdaq's woes on Monday morning was Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose shares fell after the yoga apparel retailer gave downbeat news on preliminary results from the holiday season.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.