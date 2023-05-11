Greenyield Berhad (KLSE:GREENYB) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Greenyield Berhad's (KLSE:GREENYB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Greenyield Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM5.4m ÷ (RM262m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Greenyield Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Greenyield Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Greenyield Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 243%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Greenyield Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Greenyield Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Greenyield Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 38% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Greenyield Berhad (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

