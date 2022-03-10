U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Greeting Cards Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2028] | Global Industry Demand, Key Players, Recent Developments, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Risks Factors, Revenue and Gross Margin Research Report – Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·8 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

Greeting Cards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Greeting Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Pune, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Greeting Cards Market 2022 research report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures etc. for the forecast period of 2028. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about Greeting Cards market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Greeting Cards market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of the introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19935893

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Greeting Cards market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About Greeting Cards:

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentine’s Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Greeting Cards Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Greeting Cards market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7508.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6530.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.3% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Seasonal Greeting Cards accounting for the Greeting Cards global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Business Cards segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Greeting Cards key players include Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 85%.

USA is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by UK, and Japan, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Everyday Greeting Cards is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Personal Cards, followed by Business Cards.

Get a Sample Copy of the Greeting Cards Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Greeting Cards Market Report are:

  • Hallmark Cards

  • American Greetings

  • Card Factory

  • Schurman Retail Group

  • CSS Industries Inc.

  • Avanti Press

  • Simon Elvin

  • Myron Manufacturing Corp.

  • Moo

  • Herbert Walkers Ltd.

Global Greeting Cards Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19935893

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Greeting Cards market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Greeting Cards market.

Global Greeting Cards Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Seasonal Greeting Cards

  • Every Day Greeting Cards

By Application:

  • Business Cards

  • Personal Cards

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Greeting Cards report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Greeting Cards market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Greeting Cards industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Greeting Cards market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies on the Greeting Cards market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Greeting Cards market?

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19935893

Detailed TOC of Global Greeting Cards Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Greeting Cards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Seasonal Greeting Cards
1.2.3 Every Day Greeting Cards
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Business Cards
1.3.3 Personal Cards
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Greeting Cards Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Greeting Cards by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Greeting Cards Study

15 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19935893#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


