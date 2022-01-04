Gregg A. Valenzuela is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg A. Valenzuela is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Gastroenterologist for his years as an accomplished medical provider.

Gregg A. Valenzuela

With 45 years in the medical field, Dr. Valenzuela is acclaimed for his dedication to his patients. He specializes in treating pancreatic disease, esophageal disorders, and liver disease. He is skilled at treating patients with Gastroenterologic and Hepatologic disorders.



He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been practicing with Presbyterian Medical Group since 2014. Over four decades in the field, he has helped care for patients with Crohn's Disease, colitis, and reflux. He provides patient care in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.



Dr. Valenzuela received his BS in Biology in 1974 from the University of Dayton. He began his medical training at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, graduating in 1978. He served his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. Valenzuela also completed a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center.



Dr. Valenzuela's associations include the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology, the American College of Physicians, and the New Mexico Medical Society. He is the author of several poetry books, including "American Sanyasi: A Journey in Poetry."



When he isn't working, Dr. Valenzuela enjoys Transcendental Meditation, running, traveling with his wife Marielle, and writing poetry.



He would like to dedicate this recognition in the memoriam of Dr. David Stone and Dr. Richard McCallum.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com





Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregg-a-valenzuela-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301454037.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who