Greggs plc's (LON:GRG) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Greggs' (LON:GRG) stock is up by 8.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Greggs' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Greggs is:

27% = UK£143m ÷ UK£531m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.27.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Greggs' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Greggs has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.2% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Greggs over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Greggs' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.2%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Greggs is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Greggs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Greggs' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 46%, meaning the company retains 54% of its income. So it seems that Greggs is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Greggs has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 51%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Greggs' future ROE will be 29% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Greggs' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

