U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.01
    +1,643.86 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Gregory A. Crooke, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Crooke, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his exceptional work with the Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute.

Renowned for its ground-breaking heart surgery and vascular surgery approaches, Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute ranks among the top 1% of hospitals in the US for heart attack and heart failure patient outcomes. The state-of-the-art cardiovascular institute is located in Borough Park and easily accessible from Park Slope, Dyker Heights, and Sunset Park. In a collaborative setting, the highly trained and dedicated cardiologists, cardiothoracic, and vascular surgeons perform thousands of non-invasive, minimally invasive, and interventional procedures every year. The highest quality of services is provided for patients.

A proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, Dr. Crooke has led an outstanding career having accrued 28 years of professional excellence in the field of Cardiothoracic and Trauma Surgery. He is widely recognized for demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity and is the recipient of the Castle Connelly Award, and the Paul Harris Rotary Award. In his current capacity, he has been serving patients for over 10 years at Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute, situated in Brooklyn, NY at 4802 Tenth Avenue. As the Co-Director of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Program and the Surgical Director of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Program, Dr. Crooke offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and expertise in Advanced Heart Failure Care, Aortic Care, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Ischemic Heart Care, and Structural Heart Care. He treated many conditions throughout his career including Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack), Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Dissection, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and Heart Artery Blockage, just to name a few.

Dr. Crooke's acclaimed career began after he obtained his Medical degree from Cornell University Weill Cornell Medical College. Following graduation, he completed an Internship and a Residency at Northwestern University Feinberg Medical School. Furthering his training, he completed his Fellowship at NYU Medical Center and USC - Los Angeles Children's Hospital. With his commitment to excellence, Dr. Crooke is board-certified in Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery.

Remaining abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Crooke maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including New York Society Thoracic Surgery and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Dr. Crooke dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Stearns, Dr. Greg H. Ribakove, and Dr. Steven Coleman.

For further information, please visit https://www.maimonidesmed.org/find-a-doctor/find-a-doctor/gregory-crooke.

Media Contact: Katherine Green
516-825-5634
pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregory-a-crooke-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301412213.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Shot In Children, But Only One Stock Rises

    The FDA authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for young children late Friday — but the vaccine stocks diverged.

  • Morgan Stanley: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double From Here

    Two months ago, Morgan Stanley had posed a question: 'Will the September market swoon take longer than average to recover?' According to the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson, we can “Fast forward to today, and the answer to that question is a definitive no. Instead, our data show retail investors remain steadfast in their commitment to buying equities...” Wilson sees retail investors giving a large boost to the market’s current upward impetus, and paradoxically, he believes that the

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales in the U.S. are increasing

    Cigarette smoking is the leading cause in preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the CDC.

  • Endo launches 'bent carrot' ad blitz to promote treatment for men's health condition

    Endo International started airing a marketing campaign promoting one of its flagship products as a treatment for a sensitive condition men may be reluctant to discuss with their doctors. The Malvern company's "bent carrot" commercial was created to introduce men to Xiaflex as the only nonsurgical, Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for Peyronie's disease. The commercial is Endo's first to promote the use of Xiaflex for Peyronie's disease.

  • AbbVie Stock Retakes Its 50-Day Line On Bullish Earnings — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares retake their key moving averages on strong third-quarter earnings? Is ABBV stock a buy right now?

  • Coronavirus: 'The ability to vaccinate 5-year-olds and up will be critical,' doctor explains

    The recent news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to authorize Pfizer (PFE)’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds is welcome news for millions of parents across the country.

  • This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

    Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pand

  • UPDATE 6-U.S. FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to advise on how the shot should be administered, which will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plan on Tuesday. Pfizer said it will begin shipping pediatric vials of the vaccine on Saturday to pharmacies, pediatricians' offices and other places where the shots may be administered.

  • Here's why a vitamin B12 deficiency is so dangerous for your health

    An expert reveals why you shouldn't ignore symptoms of a B12 deficiency and what you can do to treat it.

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • Cheap, generic antidepressant shows promise in treating early COVID-19

    A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

  • Pandemic Cigarette-Smoking Boom Appears to Be Over

    After an uptick in sales in the first year of the pandemic, U.S. cigarette purchases are on the decline again as smokers spend more time away from their homes.

  • Analyst Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

    Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

  • Beijing city mandates COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for some workers

    Beijing city is demanding a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some key workers, making it the first key Chinese metropolis to publicly articulate a booster mandate, as the country combats a fresh outbreak caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Key workers for construction sites, including cooks, security guards and cleaning personnel, can only be hired if they have received a booster dose, Ding Sheng, vice director at Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said on Thursday. Beijing city has stepped up its zero tolerance approach to the virus as fear grow whether it can safely host the 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

  • ImmunoGen, inc (IMGN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Courtney O'Konek, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; and Susan Altschuller, our CFO.

  • Some Employees Are Willing to Leave Jobs Over Vaccine Mandates, Survey Finds

    More employers have been instating Covid-19 vaccine mandates in recent months, and the Biden administration has boosted vaccine requirements for large businesses. Tyson Foods Inc has already required its entire U.S. workforce to be vaccinated. Investment bank Morgan Stanley said workers in its New York City and Westchester County offices would need to confirm they were vaccinated before returning in person, while Google and Facebook Inc both said they would mandate employees at U.S. offices be vaccinated.

  • My Life Is in Joe Manchin’s Hands—Does He Care?

    c/oSenator Joe Manchin has always said he listens to, and needs to hear from, those whose lives in West Virginia will be directly impacted by his decisions on legislation. Manchin has repeatedly said he would take into account how President Biden’s Build Back Better Act would affect the Mountaineer State population. This includes whether he would support fully funding home and community-based services (HCBS), which the framework President Biden laid out on Tuesday provides $150 billion for.Passi

  • Ability to vaccinate 5 year olds & up to be ‘critical’ in aiding pandemic resolution: Doctor

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician & CFP Physicians Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • We Just Got a Lot Closer to Finding a Cure for Alzheimer's

    ShutterstockIn 2020, 5.8 million Americans were suffering from Alzheimer’s. According to the CDC, that number is expected to balloon to 14 million by 2060. A cure for those people has long remained elusive, but that might change sooner than we think thanks to a new study illustrating how Alzheimer’s-associated proteins accumulate in the brain. The findings, published Friday in Science Advances, arm researchers with novel insights into how the disease progresses and could lead to new ideas for mo