Gregory D. Snodgrass, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory D. Snodgrass, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Ophthalmologist for his professional excellence in the field of medicine and his unwavering devotion to serving the medical community at North Florida Cataract Specialists & Vision Care.

A total eye care practice, North Florida Cataract Specialists & Vision Care is proudly serving communities in Gainesville, Tioga Town Center, and Lake City, Florida. The three convenient locations consist of friendly, caring professionals eager to help you retain or regain your eye health. Renowned as the area's most respected eye doctors, Dr. Gregory Snodgrass and Dr. Matthew Gray are devoted to providing the highest standard of eye care. North Florida Cataract Specialists & Vision Care offers total eye care for all ages, including comprehensive eye exams, treatment for common refractive challenges, eye disease treatment, state-of-the-art cataract surgery, and more.

Having devoted over three decades to improving eye health, Dr. Snodgrass is a highly skilled ophthalmologist proudly serving North Florida. He specializes in all areas of his work, including cataract surgery and refractive cataract surgery. At North Florida Cataract Specialists & vision Care, Dr. Snodgrass continues to hone his skills by keeping up-to-date with the latest state-of-the-art technologies and procedures in the field of ophthalmology.

He is proud to have contributed to the expansion of his practice over the years. He also considers himself incredibly blessed to be able to work alongside his daughter, Dr. Christa Morris. Dr. Morris is an accomplished optometrist at North Florida Cataract Specialists & Vision Care.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Snodgrass obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology. His acclaimed medical career began after earning his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine, followed by completing his internship and Ophthalmology Residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital and The Ohio State University, serving as Chief Resident. In 1987, Dr. Snodgrass relocated to Gainesville, FL to pursue his practice.

In his spare time, Dr. Snodgrass enjoys traveling and spending time with family. He also devotes himself to charitable endeavors, including supporting the University of Florida Athletics and his church.

Dr. Snodgrass dedicates this honorable recognition to his beloved wife, Dr. Natalie Snodgrass, whom he would like to recognize for her love and support, and his son, Joshua Snodgrass, his motivation. He would also like to dedicate this to the loving memory of their dear son, Nathan Benjamin Snodgrass, who he considers his inspiration.

Furthermore, Dr. Snodgrass also dedicates this recognition to his mentors Dr. Birckhead and in memory of Dr. Havener.

To learn more, please visit https://www.northfloridavisioncom/.

