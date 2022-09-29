U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Gregory Gourdet, Award-Winning Author and Haitian Chef, Rallies to Save the Lives of Children and Mothers in Need of Medical Care in Haiti

·2 min read

Gourdet Hosts Exclusive, Interactive Cooking Event to Benefit St. Damien Pediatric Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Gourdet, chef and founder of  Kann and Sousól, Top Chef finalist, and James Beard Foundation award-winning author of Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, will cook to raise vital funds for St. Damien Pediatric Hospital in Haiti. This exclusive, virtual event, live from Portland, Oregon, will take place on October 17 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time/8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Join Chef Gregory Gourdet as he rallies on behalf of children and mothers in Haiti who are desperately in need of St. Damien Pediatric Hospital healthcare services.
"I'm calling people all over the country to help Haitian children who are in desperate need of health care...join us!"

Chef Gourdet will share his passion for cooking, kids, and Haiti, while creating a spectacular meal. During the interactive event, Billy Harris will emcee, and guests will hear on-the-ground stories and updates about Haiti and the thousands of children, mothers, and caring, selfless medical staff at St. Damien.

"I am calling people all over the country to be a force in helping Haitian children who are in desperate need of health care by joining me as I prepare what would be a family meal," says Gregory Gourdet.

Cooking aficionados, Top Chef fans, healthcare professionals, and anyone who wants to help transform the life of a child in need, can register at Cooking with Gregory Gourdet – NPH USA.

As part of this event, the St. Damien Collaborative will auction a special PORTLAND EXPERIENCE (valued at $4,000), which includes:

  • Round-trip coach airfare for 2 from any major metropolitan airport in the United States to Portland International Airport, plus transportation to KEX Hotel via an Uber gift card

  • 2-night stay in a private King room at the KEX Hotel

  • Dinner for 2 at Chef Gourdet's new, much-acclaimed restaurant Kann

  • 1 signed James Beard Foundation Award-winning book by Chef Gregory Gourdet, Everyone's Table

St. Damien Pediatric Hospital is the only hospital in the country of 11.5 million people that is dedicated to pediatric and prenatal care. On average, there is only 1 physician per 5,000 persons in Haiti, and it is a challenge every day to find the basic resources, equipment, and medicine to care for families in extreme need. People can help transform lives with a gift.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregory-gourdet-award-winning-author-and-haitian-chef-rallies-to-save-the-lives-of-children-and-mothers-in-need-of-medical-care-in-haiti-301636250.html

SOURCE St. Damien Pediatric Hospital in Haiti

