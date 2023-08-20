Gregory Industries to move headquarters to Jackson Township

Gregory Industries is building a new headquarters in Jackson Township off of Interstate 77. This is an artist's rendering of the new facility.

JACKSON TWP. − Gregory Industries is preparing to build a new headquarters in Jackson Township.

CEO T. Matthew Gregory, the fifth generation of the family to run the business, said construction bids for the project are due Friday. He expects to break ground in September and move to the 36-acre site west of Interstate 77 and southeast of Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in October 2024.

"We have pretty big growth plans," Gregory said. "That's one of the reasons why we're building."

The company's 30-acre campus at 4100 13th St. SW in Canton Township will continue galvanizing and manufacturing steel highway, fence and strut products. Gregory Industries employs a total of 175 people there. About 45 employees in administrative, accounting, marketing and other roles will move to the new headquarters.

The additional space won't change the manufacturing output but will increase the company's sales capacity. Gregory Industries plans to hire 10 to 12 staff members in the next two years and about 36 more by 2028 at the new headquarters.

"It's so competitive out there for hiring the best talent, so we're looking to build a headquarters that will attract the best talent available and the best people we can find," Gregory said, adding that the Jackson Township location will be more accessible from the north.

Aside from limited space, the existing headquarters also is in need of updates. Gregory said plans to build at the current site did not work out, so the company looked elsewhere. Akron-based Structura Architects designed the new headquarters and will take a lead role in construction.

The Stark County Regional Planning Commission reviewed the site plan in February and gave Gregory Industries conditional approval for the project that includes an approximately 24,000-square-foot building. The commission will issue an approval letter when the company meets all conditions, such as additional documentation for commission staff and the Stark County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Randy Gonzalez, fiscal officer and economic development director for Jackson Township, said the township is working with Gregory Industries to put together an incentive package for the new headquarters. He declined to provide details because it has not been voted on by the Board of Trustees.

The township would also try to improve the intersection of Applegrove Street and Sunset Strip Avenue NW, where traffic for the new office will enter and exit. Gonzalez said it'll look nice to have the headquarters visible from the interstate.

"We think they'll be a great asset to the township," he said.

The construction site of Gregory Industries' new manufacturing facility in Athens, Alabama, is shown in this photo.

Alabama operations expanding, too

Gregory Industries is in the process of building a manufacturing facility on 77 acres in Athens, Alabama. Gregory said the first phase, consisting of 97,000 square feet for strut products, should be complete this fall. A second, 180,000-square-foot phase would begin late this year or early in 2024.

There's also an existing plant in Decatur, Alabama, that produces steel tubing for the prefabricated building market and G-Strut products. It has a staff of 50 and another 50 people will be hired for the Athens plant.

Gregory Industries founded in 1896

The company was founded in 1896 by Thomas Gregory, an Irish immigrant during the Great Famine. He worked at a galvanizing factory in New York before establishing his own business.

The Canton location was established by his grandson, T. Raymond Gregory, in 1957. Gregory Galvanizing & Metal Processing moved its headquarters from Brooklyn to the 13th Street SW plant in 1971.

After various names and entities, the company became known as Gregory Industries in 2000 because of "the company's continued growth and diversification," according to gregorycorp.com.

