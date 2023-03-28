U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.94
    -15.59 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,425.99
    -6.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.58
    -106.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.76
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    +12.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9470
    -0.6080 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,927.73
    -417.55 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.68
    +347.00 (+142.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.62
    +7.85 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Gregory King '89, First Manzilla Diversity Intern, Named 14th President of the University of Mount Union

PR Newswire
·3 min read

ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union Board of Trustees recently announced that Gregory King '89 was named president of the University, with his first month in the role nearing completion. King is the 14th individual to lead the institution in its 177-year history and the third Mount Union alumnus to fulfill the role, following in the footsteps of William H. McMaster 1899, who served as president from 1908 to 1938, and Ronald G. Weber '38, whose tenure as president extended from 1967 to 1980.

University of Mount Union President Greg King
University of Mount Union President Greg King

A native of Bedford, Ohio, King graduated from Mount Union in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and sport management. He joined the staff at Mount Union that same year as the institution's first intern of the Wayne Manzilla Diversity Internship Program, an opportunity that continues on campus today. This program was established in honor of Wayne Manzilla, who graduated from Mount Union in 1888 as the first African American to earn a degree from the institution, and seeks to diversify the staff at the University by employing recent minority graduates and helping them to complete advanced degrees and assume full-time positions at the University. King then earned a Master of Education degree in higher education administration from Kent State University in 1993 and recently completed the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) Institute for Leadership and Governance in Higher Education for Aspiring Presidents.

Since 2008, King has served the institution as the vice president for advancement, managing and overseeing the University's fundraising activities to advance the mission and strategic goals of the institution. During his tenure as the institution's chief fundraising officer, Mount Union has successfully completed and exceeded three fundraising campaigns – a five-year, $50 million comprehensive campaign in 2021 with $50.2 million raised; a two-year, $25 million capital campaign for the health and medical sciences and the fine and performing arts in 2014 with $31 million raised; and a seven-year, $80 million comprehensive campaign in 2010 with $83 million raised.

Since 2021, King has also served as interim vice president for enrollment services with a focus on rebuilding the admission team and stabilizing enrollment. Since taking on this role, the University has turned around a three-year declining enrollment with a 12% increase in the new student class in one year.

"Greg has extensive experience in the facets of running a university," said Matt Darrah, chair of the University's Board of Trustees. "His leadership experience, institutional knowledge, meaningful relationships, and immense passion for Mount Union uniquely qualify him for this role, which will provide him with an opportunity to further impact the future of his alma mater."

In addition to his current roles, King has also previously served the institution in various roles in advancement, enrollment services and student affairs. He has also had the opportunity to develop skills in leadership, management, trustee relations, diversity and inclusion, budgeting, financial aid, alumni and community relations, academics and marketing. Additionally, he has served as a consultant for Gonser Gerber, an advancement and leadership consulting firm located in Naperville, IL.

"I have dedicated my entire career to the University of Mount Union, an institution for which I have a great love and passion," said King. "I have a strong desire to shape the future of the institution and work collaboratively with others to positively impact our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends. My own transformational experience as a student here jumpstarted my lifelong passion for higher education and the private University experience. Seeing thousands of students benefit from the same close-knit, high-quality learning environment I did as a student has been sincerely gratifying."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregory-king-89-first-manzilla-diversity-intern-named-14th-president-of-the-university-of-mount-union-301783537.html

SOURCE University of Mount Union

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Names VP Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick As New Finance Chief Effective April 7, Succeeding Kim J. Brady

    On March 27, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) disclosed that Kim J. Brady would retire as CFO effective April 7, 2023. Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick, currently serving as Nikola's Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed Brady as the company's new CFO. Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition. Pasterick began her career at KPMG LLP, where she worked in audit for seven years, serving a diverse po

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Alibaba, Virgin Orbit, Paramount, Lyft, Oscar Health, and More

    Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to split itself into six units, Paramount stock is upgraded to Buy, and Lyft names a new CEO.

  • Former Aetna CEO to Take Helm of Health Insurer Oscar

    Mark Bertolini, former chief executive of health insurance giant Aetna Inc. and hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, will take the helm of Oscar Health as it seeks to turn a profit and carve out a role as a technology supplier in the healthcare industry. Mr. Bertolini, 66 years old, will take the post effective next Monday, the company said.

  • Nikola’s CFO Steps Down in Startups’ Latest High-Level Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s chief financial officer is stepping down next month in a shake up of the zero-emission vehicle startup’s top ranks. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkKim Brady, who has been a source of stability amid managerial turmoil, will leave as finance chief at the Phoen

  • Why Lyft Stock Is Soaring Today

    Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday's premarket session after appointing a new CEO. On March 27, Lyft disclosed that co-founder Logan Green would transition from CEO to non-executive Chair effective April 17, 2023. Additionally, co-founder John Zimmer would transition from the role of President into non-executive Vice Chair of the board, effective June 30, 2023. Also Read: Why Uber, Lyft And Gig Economy Related Stocks Are Soaring Today? David Risher, a seasoned technolo

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • Diageo Picks Ex US Army Officer Debra Crew As Next CEO; Ivan Menezes Decides To Retire

    Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) said Sir Ivan Menezes has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer and depart from the Diageo Board on June 30, 2023. He has been the CEO for ten years and joined the company through the merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc in 1997. Debra Crew, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Diageo Board, effective July 1, 2023. With Debra’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer, women will make up more than 50% o

  • Lyft Makes a Huge and Fundamental Change

    Rideshare giant Lyft is making a huge and fundamental change after more than a decade. The co-founders of Lyft, Logan Green, who is chief executive officer, and John Zimmer, who is president are leaving their management roles at the company this spring, the company said in a statement. In their place, a long-time tech company executive and board member, David Risher, will become chief executive officer.

  • India's elite educational institutions have seen 61 deaths by suicide in five years

    Sixty-one students have died by suicide over the past five years at India’s premier institutions of higher education, government data show.

  • Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses

    Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum. Under the new order announced Monday, Green will step down as Lyft's CEO effective April 17 and Zimmer will give up his role as the San Francisco company's president at the end of June. David Risher, who helped build Amazon into an e-commerce powerhouse, will replace Green as CEO.

  • How to Complain at Work the Right Way and Get Ahead

    “You really don’t want to come in as, ‘Woe is me,’” says Dina Denham Smith, a San Francisco-area executive coach who works with clients such as DocuSign Inc. and Adobe Inc. When workers took issues to their bosses, their performance increased by up to 15%.

  • Can you consolidate defaulted student loans?

    Federal borrowers can consolidate to get out of default, but there are caveats.

  • Salesforce Wins Over Activist Investor Elliott. It’s a Victory for CEO Benioff.

    Activist investor Elliott says it won't nominate directors to Salesforce's board and that it supports CEO Marc Benioff.

  • Citigroup’s Truscott to Depart as UK Investment Banking Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of investment banking in the UK is leaving, prompting the latest in a series of changes to its London-based leadership.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Andrew Truscott is standing down to become chief executive officer of John L

  • Exclusive: Snap growth executive Jacob Andreou joins Greylock as general partner

    The eight-year social media executive will join the venture capital firm in May and invest in early-stage consumer companies.

  • Upskilling statistics: How online learning can increase your salary by thousands per year

    You don’t have to go back to school to learn skills for more career opportunities.

  • Nashville School Shooting Leaves Three Students, Three Adults Dead

    Three children and three adults were fatally wounded by a suspect who opened fire at a private Christian school on Monday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/Associated Press

  • Elon Musk Makes a Sensational Announcement About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba