U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -1.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -31.90 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0254 (-2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8300
    +2.4150 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.89
    -407.27 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.79
    -6.98 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Greif Completes Acquisition of Lee Container

·4 min read

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc. ("Lee Container" or "Lee").

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)
(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

"We are thrilled to welcome our Lee Container colleagues to Greif," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Completion of this acquisition is very exciting for both companies. Lee is a premiere organization and fits perfectly within the strategic parameters of our repeatable M&A playbook. We foresee abundant opportunities to continue growing Lee organically as well as seeking add-on acquisitions to further broaden our footprint in jerrycans and small plastics."

The cash transaction of $300 million, subject to final closing adjustments, was funded through the Company's existing credit facility. Greif estimates that it will be able to achieve at least $6 million in synergies and performance improvements within the next 24 months through the integration of the former Lee operations into the Company's existing business. The strong cultural fit between Greif and Lee is expected to result in a smooth transition as well as a timely integration and synergy capture.

Lee's financial results will be reported within the Greif Global Industrial Packaging segment. Financial expectations for the FY23 ownership period of Lee were included in the guidance provided in the Company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release. The business is expected to be immediately accretive to margins, cash flow, and earnings. In addition, Lee's product lines will provide immediate further diversification to the global Greif portfolio, and Lee's end market mix will accelerate the Company's shift into a less cyclical end market exposures.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

About Lee Container Corporation, Inc.

Lee Container Corporation, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance barrier and conventional blow molded containers, primarily serving growth-oriented customers in the agricultural, other specialty chemical, oil & lubricant and pet care segments in North America. Lee operates three well-invested, strategically located manufacturing facilities in the United States with flexible capabilities designed to cost-effectively produce both custom and stock containers in a wide variety of sizes and quantities. The company is headquartered in Homerville, GA and currently employs over 500 employees throughout North America.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Greif's plans to acquire Lee Container and other statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," "foresee," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, trends or guidance and statements of outlook. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied.  These risks and uncertainties include: the ability to retain the acquired businesses' customers and employees, the ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses into Greif's operations, and the ability to achieve the expected synergies as well as accretion in margins, earnings or cash flow; competitive pressures in Greif's various lines of business; the risk of non-renewal or a default under one or more key customer or supplier arrangements or changes to the terms of or level of purchases under those arrangements; uncertainties with respect to U.S. tax or trade laws; the effects of any investigation or action by any regulatory authority; and changes in foreign currency rates and the cost of commodities.  Greif is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in its Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of December 15, 2022. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations contact information

Matt Leahy, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, 740-549-6158. Matthew.Leahy@Greif.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-completes-acquisition-of-lee-container-301703413.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • Roblox stock falls on November metrics

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Roblox.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion worth of Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.

  • Why Carvana Rose Then Fell This Morning

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), an advertising platform company, were plunging today after an analyst at Jefferies downgraded the company's stock and lowered his price target for its shares. Jefferies analyst James Heaney downgraded The Trade Desk to a hold rating, down from his previous buy rating today. Heaney said that The Trade Desk has a "rich" valuation right now, though he also added that the company has "best-in-class" fundamentals.

  • 1 E-Commerce Stock Ready to Pummel the Market in 2023

    Within the e-commerce space, there's one stock I like more than others: a South Korean online retailer named Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Many companies claim to be the "Amazon of X" due to the Seattle conglomerate's massive success over the past few decades. Coupang is one of them.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery updates guidance for restructuring costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Warner Bros. Discovery’s restructuring forecast.

  • Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Warren Buffett invested in these three excellent businesses, but their stock performances haven't been great recently.