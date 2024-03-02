Greif (NYSE:GEF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.52

Greif, Inc.'s (NYSE:GEF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.52 per share on 1st of April. This will take the annual payment to 3.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Greif's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Greif was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 38%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Greif Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.68 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.2% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Greif has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Greif's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Greif's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Greif is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Greif (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

