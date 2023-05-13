Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Grenke's shares before the 17th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.45 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Grenke has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of €29.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Grenke can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Grenke's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Grenke's earnings per share have dropped 6.1% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Grenke has delivered 5.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Grenke for the upcoming dividend? Grenke's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Grenke as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Grenke. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Grenke you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

