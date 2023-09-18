Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) insiders have significant skin in the game with 41% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Grenke implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 30% of Grenke

A look at the shareholders of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Grenke regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Grenke.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grenke?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Grenke. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Grenke, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Grenke. The company's largest shareholder is Wolfgang Grenke, with ownership of 41%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.4% and 3.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Grenke

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Grenke AG. Insiders own €428m worth of shares in the €1.0b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Grenke. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

