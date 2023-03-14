U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.29
    +63.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.40
    +336.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,428.15
    +239.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.89
    +32.59 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    -3.32 (-4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2390
    +1.0410 (+0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,588.96
    +363.81 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.75
    +2.73 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Gresham Smith Announces Expansion into Denver

·4 min read

Firm Has Signed Long-term Lease to Operate in Downtown Denver Office

DENVER, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue, has expanded its operations into Denver. The firm has signed a lease to move into a new office in downtown Denver in 2023.

Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)
Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)

Gresham Smith's Denver office will be housed in the recently renovated Park Central tower at 1515 Arapahoe Street in the city's central business district. Design and construction of the new 8,000-square-foot space is underway.

The firm will initially focus on serving clients in the Aviation and Healthcare industries as well as the firm's Life and Work Places market, which focuses on mixed-use, residential and workplace environments. Gresham Smith is actively hiring local professionals for key positions ranging from designers and architects to project management professionals. The firm has a number of active projects in the Denver area, and over the past 15 years, has delivered Denver-area projects for clients including HCA, Kaiser Permanente, GBT Realty and the Denver International Airport.

"While this is our first leased office space in Denver, we have a longstanding history of serving in the region across a range of industries," said Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith. "This new office is a long-term investment in our Denver area practice. It enables us to serve our current clients while broadening our reach throughout the Front Range and Mountain States to serve additional clients, engage new partners and recruit top-tier talent."

As part of the move, the firm has announced its local leadership team, beginning with Senior Project Manager Vincent Rodriguez, AIA, who has been named the Denver office leader. Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of design and project management experience in Denver and has worked on a number of aviation projects across the country, including Denver International Airport. He will also serve as the Aviation studio leader.

Project Executive Ashley Wood, RID, NCIDQ, IIDA, will serve as the leader of the Denver Healthcare practice. Wood has worked for a number of major healthcare systems, including Kaiser Permanente and HCA, and on projects at facilities in the region, including Sky Ridge Medical Center. She relocated from Nashville to join the Denver team after more than 10 years with the firm. Additionally, Kalpana Mohanraj, AIA, LEED AP, will serve as a Project Executive and Strategy Leader, using her more than 24 years of experience to develop relationships and continue enhancing the quality of healthcare services Gresham Smith offers in the region.

The Life and Work Places studio will be led by Project Executive TJ Carvis, AIA, LEED AP. Carvis is a University of Colorado graduate who has served as a Senior Project Architect with CannonDesign and a Principal at 4240 Architecture. He brings more than 25 years of practice in Denver on commercial mixed-use, hospitality, higher education and residential projects, including many of the nationally recognized Riverfront Park projects. The Life and Work Places team is currently designing a soon-to-be-announced multifamily residential tower in downtown Denver.

"We have already assembled a great team of leaders in Denver, and we plan to continue hiring local talent at a variety of levels," said Randy Gibson, Chief Strategy Officer at Gresham Smith. "Our aim is to build an office of experienced professionals who embody our culture of Genuine Ingenuity and plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities."

Learn more about Gresham Smith's Denver office and career opportunities at www.GreshamSmith.com/Denver.

About Gresham Smith: 
Gresham Smith is a top-ranked architecture, engineering and design firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue and 25 offices across the United States, including Denver. The firm provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gresham-smith-announces-expansion-into-denver-301772210.html

SOURCE Gresham Smith

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, 5,000 Open Roles in Efficiency Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SV

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big C

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Charles Schwab shares bought by CEO, Baron Capital - CNBC

    Financial stocks have largely borne the brunt of a crippling sell-off which began last week after regulators shut down startup-focused bank SVB Financial Group, triggering worries of a contagion that rippled across financial markets. Signature Bank was also consequently shut down by regulators. Baron, the 79-year-old founder of Baron Capital, did not disclose how much stock of Charles Schwab he purchased, according to the report.

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    (Reuters) -A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Gap Executive Departures Spell Bad News for Investors and Shoppers

    Whoever is in charge, apparel retailer Gap continues to struggle to sell merchandise that consumers want without big discounts.

  • Shareholder sues Silicon Valley Bank's holding company and CEO and CFO

    The shareholder claimed that SIVB and CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck filed false and misleading financial reports leading up to the bank's implosion.

  • SEC penalizes DXC Technology following accusations of ‘misleading’ disclosures

    IT services provider DXC Technology Co. (DXC) agreed to pay an $8 million penalty and tighten up its financial reporting protocols after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the company of making “misleading disclosures” related to its financials from 2018 to 2020, the agency said on Tuesday. The SEC accused DXC of fattening its non-GAAP net income — or that measured by standards that aren’t generally accepted accounting principles — by “misclassifying tens of millions of dollars of expenses as non-GAAP adjustments for so-called transaction, separation, and integration-related (TSI) costs and improperly excluding them from its non-GAAP earnings.” The commission found that DXC violated anti-fraud and financial reporting laws.

  • Signature Bank Hit With First Investor Suit Over Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was hit with its first investor suit since the bank went into receivership Sunday, accused of making misleading statements about its financial health and risks.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slam

  • 4 Consumer Products Stocks to Watch on Solid Industry Trends

    The Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry players are benefiting from favorable demand and revenue-driving efforts amid elevated costs. Chewy (CHWY), Albertsons Companies (ACI), Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) and Grocery Outlet (GO) appear well-placed.

  • GM extends production halt at Mexico truck plant over supply chain issue

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its Silao Assembly Plant in Mexico that makes Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks will extend a production halt through March 20 because of an undisclosed temporary supply chain issue. The largest U.S. automaker previously announced it was halting production from March 4-12 at its central Mexico plant because of a supply chain issue. The automaker said is working with suppliers to resolve the supply chain issue and plans to resume production next week.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Where Should I Put My Nest Egg Savings?

    A "nest egg" generally refers to retirement savings that you typically don't touch until you retire. It's the money you save for the future so that you have something to fall back on when you retire. Oftentimes, growing your nest … Continue reading → The post What Is a Nest Egg for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EBay slams 'alarming' Meta subpoena in FTC monopoly case

    E-commerce platform eBay Inc on Monday asked a U.S. judge to block a bid by Meta Platforms Inc for testimony from an eBay corporate official as the social media giant seeks rivals' information to counter a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit. EBay's lawyers from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in a filing in San Francisco federal court that Meta is demanding confidential business information about eBay's privacy policies, data retention and other topics that are not relevant to the FTC's monopoly claims. The subpoena fight is the latest flashpoint in Meta's campaign to squeeze information from other technology and social media companies in advance of a possible trial next year against the FTC.

  • Novartis Starts Sale of Some Ophthalmology Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is kicking off the sale of some ophthalmology assets, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to prune its portfolio and focus on growth areas.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rise, Stocks Steady; Fed Path Eyed: Mar