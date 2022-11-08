U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Gresham Smith Announces Upcoming Board of Director Transitions

·5 min read

Rodney Chester Named 2023 Board Chair; New Directors Selected As Part of the Firm's Orderly Board Succession Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Gresham Smith's orderly succession planning process, the firm announced today the following changes and additions to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)
Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)

New Board Chair and Added Vice Chair

  • Current board chair Al Pramuk will transition out of his board roles when his term ends at the end of 2022. Pramuk will continue working with the firm on a part-time basis, focusing on government and community relations in Middle Tennessee in addition to firmwide growth initiatives and mentoring assignments.

  • CEO and board director Rodney Chester was elected by the board earlier this year as incoming 2023 chair, effective January 1, 2023.

  • The firm has added a Board of Directors vice chair role, which will be filled by current board director and Executive Vice President of Transportation, Kent Black. Black is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Board Member Transitions

  • After having served as a board director for 11 years, Healthcare Senior Vice President Orlando Lopez-Isa will transition out of his board role at the end of 2022. Lopez-Isa will continue working full time with the firm in business development roles.

  • External board director, Cora Carmody, will transition off the board when her term ends on December 31, 2022. The firm expects to announce a new external board member in the first half of 2023.

Incoming Board Members

Gresham Smith is pleased to announce the appointment of three incoming board directors who will begin their terms on January 1, 2023. They are:

  • Wilson Rayfield, Aviation Executive Vice President, based in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Jim Langlois, Healthcare Executive Vice President, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Carolyn Blake, Healthcare Technical Practice Leader, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We have a formal, well-established process for board transitions and the selection of incoming directors to maintain a well-rounded board that, collectively, has the right diversity of perspectives and experiences to cover all aspects of our business. It's one of our key strengths," said CEO and incoming board chair Rodney Chester. "We're excited to welcome Wilson, Jim and Carolyn as incoming 2023 board directors, and we're truly grateful to Al, Orlando and Cora for the impactful contributions they've made to our board during their terms."

The new board directors will join the firm's existing directors: Chief Operating Officer Peter Oram, Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson, Chief Financial Officer Dwayne West, Chief Development and Engagement Officer Kelly Knight Hodges, Director of Risk Management Carl Munkel, and Director of Architectural Design Jeff Kuhnhenn.

Photography associated with this news release can be access here: https://greshamsmith.openasset.com/Page/Download?code=1ee9e5ede7cf0cecdf377fe6c7e43c84

About Wilson Rayfield

Wilson Rayfield, AIA, LEED AP, joined Gresham Smith in 1994. Since then, he has designed, planned and managed numerous complex, award-winning projects at many of the nation's top-200 airports before rising to his role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Aviation market. As EVP, Rayfield works to elevate the firm's profile in the industry and identify opportunities for market expansion. An advocate for architectural design, he is a past member of the design committee for the Virginia Society AIA, and also served as chair. He is also an active member of Airports Council International, Airport Consultants Council and the American Association of Airport Executives, and regularly speaks at the organizations' national conferences. Rayfield has also contributed thought leadership to a variety of national and international publications, including Airport World, Airport Business and Passenger Terminal World. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Tennessee.

About Jim Langlois

As Executive Vice President (EVP) for Gresham Smith's Healthcare market, Jim Langlois, AIA, NCARB, shapes and leads the market's business growth strategy. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and research design, he has his finger on the pulse of the rapidly changing healthcare, architecture, and engineering industries. Langlois is an active member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and has served on the Board of Directors as Treasurer and Secretary for the AIA Charlotte Section. He has previously served on UNC Charlotte College of Arts & Architecture's Board of Advisors. Langlois has presented on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare industry and has authored articles for Becker's Hospital Review. His work has also included firsthand observations of Israel's medical system models to consider how to implement best practices in the United States. In 2021, he was named a "Health Care Hero" by the Charlotte Business Journal in recognition of his healthcare design leadership. Langlois holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Boston Architectural College and a Master of Science degree from Queens University of Charlotte, McColl School of Business.

About Carolyn Blake

Carolyn Blake, IIDA, LEED AP, EDAC, is a recognized expert in evidence-based design, and she designs healthcare facilities that consider the needs of health systems, care providers and patients alike. As the Technical Practice Leader for Gresham Smith's Healthcare market, Blake serves as a resource for the group's 200+ employees. Blake is a member of the International Interior Design Association's North Florida chapter, having previously served as the City Center Director, and serves on the Interior Architecture + Design Advisory Council at Florida State University. She is an accomplished conference speaker, having presented at NeoCon and the Healthcare Design Annual Conference, and has contributed content for publications including Healthcare Design Magazine, Medical Construction & Design, Becker's Hospital Review, and Building Design + Construction. Blake earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida, and holds a Master of Science degree in Interior Design from Florida State University.

About Gresham Smith

Gresham Smith is a top-ranked architecture, engineering and design firm with more than $230 million in annual gross revenue and 25 offices across the United States. The firm provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gresham-smith-announces-upcoming-board-of-director-transitions-301672055.html

SOURCE Gresham Smith

