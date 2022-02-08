U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.66
    +30.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,440.88
    +349.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,155.52
    +139.85 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.80
    +28.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -1.74 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9600
    +0.0440 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5630
    +0.4830 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,181.51
    -929.06 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.78
    -32.07 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Gresham Smith Continues to Expand Operations in Georgia

·5 min read

Over 120 Professionals Contributing to Hundreds of Projects Across the State

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual revenue, continues to expand the firm's operations and portfolio in the state of Georgia.

Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)
Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)

Over the past year, Gresham Smith has increased the number of markets operating in Georgia and added key leadership positions across multiple service lines. The firm now serves clients in six key markets, including Building Engineering, Corporate + Urban Design, Industrial, Land Planning, Transportation, and Water + Environment.

Overall, the firm now employs more than 120 staff in the state, including some of the firm's most senior executives, in three offices: Alpharetta, Atlanta and Suwanee. Over the past two years, the firm's diverse group of professionals have delivered on hundreds of projects across the state for a variety of clients in both the public and private sectors.

"As a firm, we've served our clients and the community in Georgia since the 1970s," said Rodney Chester, CEO of Gresham Smith. "Over the last 20-plus years, our presence has grown substantially, and it now accounts for a significant portion of our operations. We're proud of our service to longtime clients such as the Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Atlanta and Gwinnett County, and we are excited about the future opportunities we see across our six markets."

Transportation

As the firm's largest market in Georgia, Transportation has added 15 people over the last year, bringing its total number of staff to more than 80. Key hires have been made across service lines, including bridge maintenance, access management, drainage, program management, right-of-way acquisition and transportation systems management & operations (TSM&O).

New Senior TSM&O Manager Andy Phlegar, P.E., brings more than 30 years of intelligent transportation systems experience. He now helps guide a team of 10 for one of the firm's most recent high-profile wins, GDOT's SigOps, a new signal management approach that leverages technology to expand the number of actively managed traffic signals in Metro Atlanta. Other key hires will join the program management team behind GDOT's Traffic Operations and Safety program, which the firm has led since 2015.

"We're proud to serve as a strategic partner to GDOT on a number of significant projects throughout the state," said Kent Black, P.E., Executive Vice President of Transportation. "We have delivered on core service lines such as roadway design and bridge projects for years, and we're excited to continue our expansion into a new era of projects in ITS, TSM&O and program management."

Water + Environment

Earlier this year, Water + Environment appointed Georgia-based Christian Dunaway as firmwide Market Vice President. With 24 years of experience leading people, managing projects and overseeing business operations, Dunaway will oversee firmwide operations for the Water + Environment market, including the more than 100 Water + Environment professionals that work across the firm.

The market's 24 local staff have an impressive portfolio, including Gwinnett County's The Water Tower Global Innovation Hub, a multimarket effort that also involves Gresham Smith's Building Engineering, Corporate + Urban Design, Industrial, Land Planning and Transportation markets, as well as DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management On-Call Construction Management and F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center On-Call Program.

"Whether treating and delivering drinking water, collecting and reclaiming wastewater, or managing stormwater, we're proud to serve the Greater Atlanta region and look forward to continuing to distinguish ourselves as leaders in service and innovation," Dunaway said.

Corporate + Urban Design

Since joining the firm in 2020, Corporate + Urban Design Executive Vice President Don Reynolds, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has built a new local team and portfolio of work. This includes a new contract with Mill Creek Residential to design Modera Parkside, a 31-story, 345-unit mixed-use residential tower in Midtown Atlanta.

"Atlanta, in particular Midtown, presents a unique growth opportunity for our market," Reynolds said. "We see a lot of opportunity to create new live/work/play centers in this thriving community."

Industrial

Seeing a growing opportunity in the manufacturing space, the firm recently added Project Executive Alex Kim, CGC, who brings two decades of experience in real estate development, project management and construction management in the U.S. and Asia. Kim will grow the Industrial market's practice in Georgia with a focus on foreign direct investment, primarily in the automotive, battery and biopharma sectors.

Other Key Hires

Additionally, the firm has added two key leaders in our Building Engineering and Land Planning markets, including Senior Landscape Architect Curt Jackson, ASLA, LEED AP, who serves as president of the Georgia chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

About Gresham Smith:
Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gresham-smith-continues-to-expand-operations-in-georgia-301477905.html

SOURCE Gresham Smith

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • These 15 stocks rose 100% or more during the pandemic, but they’ve since been crushed. Is it now time to buy?

    DEEP DIVE It may seem as if Peloton — one of the biggest stock-market winners in the early part of the coronavirus pandemic — has only recently crashed and burned. But the stock’s price actually peaked in January 2021 and had fallen 79% through the end of 2021.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Growth Story Remains Unchanged at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

    In the last years, few industries flew higher than semiconductors, with companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) becoming strong multi-baggers. Yet, moving twice as much as the overall market, this volatility is not for the faint of heart. Thus, after the latest earnings results, both investors and institutions rightfully question the next moves.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Why Pfizer's Falling but Harley's Riding Higher Tuesday

    Investors were a little nervous on Tuesday morning, as they wait for more indications about the health of the global economy. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) lost ground after announcing its latest quarterly financial results, but motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) got a nice boost to its share price. Pfizer sees a strong 2021, but will 2022 measure up?

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Peloton slashes full-year earnings outlook, names Barry McCarthy new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss former CFO of Spotify and Netflix Barry McCarthy becoming Peloton's new CEO, second quarter earnings for Peloton, and the outlook for the company's full-year earnings.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...