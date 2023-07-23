Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Gresham Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = UK£3.6m ÷ (UK£81m - UK£24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Gresham Technologies has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Gresham Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gresham Technologies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gresham Technologies' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gresham Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.8% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Gresham Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 12% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

