Gretchen Whitmer financial disclosure report reveals assets, income, cottage value

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who has spent most of her working life in elected office — has done well for herself financially, according to a report she filed Monday to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment requiring state lawmakers and those holding top statewide offices to disclose financial information.

Whitmer reported over $2.5 million in financial assets from investments and retirement accounts. She also reported over $50,000 in additional income on top of her $159,300 salary as governor. Whitmer currently lives in the governor's mansion and owns a cottage in Elk Rapids worth $418,200, according to her financial disclosure report.

When she finishes her second term as governor, Whitmer could see a significant financial boost from her forthcoming book "TRUE GRETCH: What I've Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between," which hits bookstore shelves this summer. Whitmer plans to donate net proceeds from the book during her term as governor to the Capital Region Community Foundation, according to a news release from publisher Simon & Schuster. The foundation is focused on "creating vibrant, thriving communities through Michigan's capital region," according to its website.

In her financial disclosure report, the governor listed herself as a member of Super Deluxe, LLC with ownership interest in a corporation associated with Clark Hill lawyer Christopher Trebilcock who has previously represented the governor and her campaign. Whitmer press secretary Stacey LaRouche declined to comment, noting the LLC is unrelated to Whitmer's official state duties and instead concerns her private affairs. Trebilcock did not respond to a voice message seeking comment.

Whitmer's Book: Gov. Whitmer to publish new book, 'True Gretch,' prompting speculation

The Super Deluxe, LLC was created last November, according to the state's filings for corporations. The next month, Whitmer signed legislation implementing Proposal 1 which voters approved in the 2022 midterm election to require lawmakers to report information about their finances. Proposal 1 was the most popular ballot measure up for a vote last year, garnering 66% of the vote. Some transparency advocates wanted the legislation to implement Proposal 1 to go further, expressing concerns that the new laws would create reporting loopholes.

