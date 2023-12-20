I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 3 Splurges I Now Make During the Holidays

lisegagne / Getty Images

Though it is known as a joyous time, the holiday season can be extremely stressful if you’re not in a strong financial situation. You may feel anxious or depressed about not having the resources to purchase the best gifts, or you may be unable to pay for travel to see loved ones. Unfortunately, it’s a situation that many Americans face — but it doesn’t have to last forever.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

We spoke with someone who grew up this way to see what kind of splurges she makes during the holidays now that she’s no longer in a compromising financial situation. Here are the three holiday splurges of someone who grew up poor and is now in a better financial position.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

1. Higher Quality Gifts

“One of the biggest changes is the quality of the gifts I give,” said Collen Clark, lawyer and founder of Schmidt & Clark LLP. “I used to handcraft gifts or find inexpensive yet thoughtful items. Now, I take pleasure in being able to buy high-quality gifts for my loved ones, whether it’s the latest tech gadget, a designer handbag, or a rare book.”

Growing up poor, you may get used to looking for inexpensive items or trying your best to make something from scratch. Luckily, when your finances improve, you can also improve the quality of your gifts.

2. Improved Holiday Meals

“Another significant change is the holiday meals,” Clark expressed. “Back then, our meals were simple but filled with love. Now, I enjoy splurging on gourmet ingredients and sometimes even hiring a professional chef to prepare our holiday feast.”

If you have the means, you may even want to treat your loved ones to unique dishes that they’ve never tried before. Clark elaborated, “It’s not just about the food, but the experience and the joy it brings to everyone around the table.”

Story continues

Another holiday splurge you could make if your finances have improved over time is treating strangers to meals. You could donate food to the homeless or contribute to a local food bank to ensure that people in your community don’t go hungry during this time of year.

Interesting: 4 Items Frugal People Wait Forever To Replace

3. Holiday Travel

It’s no secret that travel during the holidays can be ridiculously expensive. As much as you may want to visit your relatives, you simply may not be able to if you can’t afford it.

“I now have the means to travel during the holidays,” Clark said. “Growing up, the furthest we could go was to a local park or a relative’s house in the same town. These days, I cherish the opportunity to explore new places, whether it’s a ski trip to the mountains, a beach getaway, or a cultural exploration in a foreign country.”

She concluded, “These experiences have broadened my horizons and allowed me to create unforgettable memories with my family.”

Advice for Holiday Splurges

“The best way to save the most money on holiday shopping is to prepare beforehand with a holiday budget,” said Andy Hill, family finance coach at Marriage Kids and Money. “If we go into the holiday shopping season and blindly spend, there’s a good chance we’ll end up overspending and go into credit card debt.”

While the goal may be to spread holiday cheer, you don’t want to go into debt to make this happen. So, if you’re not in a financial position to splurge during the holidays, it’s critical that you don’t get carried away. You don’t want that credit card bill in January to put a damper on the seasonal memories. The goal is to continuously focus on your finances so that one day, you’ll be in a space where you can splurge without stressing about the impact on your budget.

Closing Thoughts

“Growing up in a financially constrained household, the holidays were always about making the most of what we had,” Clark reflected. “Now, as a successful lawyer and founder, I have the means to indulge in a few holiday splurges that I couldn’t afford back then.”

If you’re struggling financially right now, it’s important to remember that things will get better one day if you continue to work on your finances.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 3 Splurges I Now Make During the Holidays