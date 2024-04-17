I Grew Up Rich: Here Are 4 Things I Would Never Waste Money On

Kirkikis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bryan Clayton, CEO at GreenPal, grew up in the nice part of a town with a family with money but didn’t flaunt their wealth.

“Reflecting on my upbringing, it’s clear my folks had a solid grip on finances, living comfortably but never flashy,” Clayton told GOBankingRates.

Though money was in good order and there was no sense of struggle, Clayton’s parents led their financial lives with great frugality.

“Wealth didn’t translate to luxury or outsourcing everyday tasks,” Clayton said. “My dad was a do-it-yourself kind of guy, through and through. From patching up leaks to dealing with the aftermath of storms, we tackled it all as a family. One year, after a particularly bad storm, the neighborhood was littered with fallen trees. While others were shelling out $75 an hour for cleanup, my Dad just chuckled and grabbed the chainsaw. We did it ourselves.”

Nowadays, Clayton has his wealth in mind. And he does it in a way that would probably make his dad proud. He refuses to “waste” money on common luxuries, embracing frugality instead.

Home Maintenance

The DIY mindset that Clayton grew up with is one that he still holds dear and uses to save money.

“My philosophy on spending and saving stems deeply from my roots, closely mirroring my father’s approach to life,” Clayton said. “Like him, I take pride in handling my home maintenance.”

Though DIYing home maintenance does save Clayton money, his commitment to this lifestyle is as spiritually philosophical as it is budget-oriented.

“It’s not just a matter of saving money but a testament to self-reliance and the satisfaction of personal achievement,” Clayton said. “This ethos extends to other areas of my life as well.”

Expensive Dinners

“Dropping a ton of money on a single meal just doesn’t sit right with me,” Clayton said. “I find more value in cooking at home or choosing eateries that offer great food without the exorbitant price tag. It’s about the quality of food and the company you keep, not the cost.”

First-Class Airline Tickets

Though flying first class is a common indulgence among people with the means, they don’t tempt Clayton.

“The marginal comfort upgrade doesn’t justify the price difference for me,” Clayton said. “I’d rather allocate those funds towards experiences or investments that yield more value or enjoyment in the long run.”

A Brand New Sports Car

Buying a brand new sports car that loses substantial value within a year of being driven off the dealership lot?

“That’s not for me,” Clayton said.

Splurges Must Align With Values

For Clayton, splurging isn’t out of the question. For example, he gladly indulges in expensive hotels, fine vintage wines, top-of-the-line home maintenance tools and high-quality workout and apparel gear. It’s a matter of choosing things that either significantly boost the value of an experience or things that are proven to go up in value over time.

“For me, it’s OK to splurge on things that go up in value because, in the end, they turn out being free because they appreciate over time and you can even borrow money against them,” Clayton said. “Splurging makes sense when it aligns with appreciation in value or offers a lasting experience, contrasting sharply with ephemeral trends or instant gratification that swiftly loses worth.”

