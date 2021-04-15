U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Greylock GP Mike Duboe to discuss how to scale your company at TechCrunch Early Stage in July

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

While the money flowing into Silicon Valley is reaching historic heights, the competition for getting customer attention and growing businesses is still a major challenge.

At TechCrunch Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising, we're diving into the topic of growth and scaling and bringing in experts across the startup landscape to share what they've learned in the pilot's seat. We're thrilled that Greylock General Partner Mike Duboe will be joining us in July to discuss what's hot and what's next for growth in consumer and B2B technology.

Before joining Greylock and being promoted to his current role as a GP, Duboe led growth at Stitch Fix as the company built out its online styling empire. Previous to that, Duboe was the first growth hire at Tilt and has had stints on YC’s growth advisory council and as a growth lecturer at Reforge.

Duboe's interests as an investor have centered on commerce infrastructure, marketplaces, creator tools and more, with investments in no-code visual editor Builder, SMS marketing platform Postscript and online wholesale marketplace Vori. We'll chat with Mike about where he advises founders to focus their efforts and how to make the most of budgets across channels.

Tickets for TC Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising are available at the early bird rate which gives you an instant $100 savings if you book before May 1!

  • Meet Amaffi, the Perfume House That Makes Ultra-Luxurious—and Ultra-Expensive—Fragrances

    What does $7,000 smell like? This six-year-old brand put the answer in a bottle.

  • Casa Blanca raises $2.6M to build the 'Bumble for real estate'

    Casa Blanca, which aims to develop a “Bumble-like app” for finding a home, has raised $2.6 million in seed funding. Co-founder and CEO Hannah Bomze got her real estate license at the age of 18 and worked at Compass and  Douglas Elliman Real Estate before launching Casa Blanca last year. Similar to dating apps, Casa Blanca’s app is powered by a simple swipe left or right.

  • Autonomous aviation startup Xwing hits $400M valuation after latest funding round

    The safety pilot has his hands off the controls during an Xwing demonstration flight. Xwing has scored another win two months after it completed its first gate-to-gate autonomous demonstration flight of a commercial cargo aircraft. Xwing has been developing a technology stack to convert aircraft, including a widely used Cessna Grand Caravan 208B, to function autonomously.

  • European Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal

    The European Parliament's committees on relations with Britain on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, clearing the path to its final ratification. They had suspended voting in March in protest over British changes to trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, which Brussels says breach the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The United Kingdom left the European Union on Jan. 31 after years of tortuous negotiations over their future relations but many details remain unclear, leading to acrimony.

  • GM Stock Rises On Latest Big Investor In Self-Driving Unit Cruise

    Walmart is investing in Cruise, after the retail giant and GM's self-driving car unit partnered on a delivery pilot program in Arizona.

  • Five Companies Are Making Their Market Debuts

    Agilon Health, Applovin, TuSimple, Karat Packaging, and Esports Technologies are opening for trading.

  • Dell’s Plan to Spin VMware Is a Win-Win, Analysts Say. Why Both Stocks Can Go Higher.

    Dell's plan to spin its stake in VMware wasn’t a big surprise to anyone. Nonetheless, the plan has investors and analysts jazzed about both stocks.

  • Analysis: As U.S. watchdog steps up scrutiny, Grab deal signals blank-check party peak

    While the blank-check deals market reached new heights this week with Grab Holdings' record $40 billion merger, some lawyers and regulatory experts said the exuberance was unlikely to last as the U.S. securities watchdog steps up scrutiny of such deals. Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm on Tuesday clinched a merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp, paving the way for a U.S. listing and the biggest-ever blank-check company deal. The blockbuster merger underscores Wall Street's mania for the deals in which listed shells take private companies public, with a record $100 billion raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the United States this year.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes notched record highs on Thursday as upbeat earnings reports from several companies and a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 1.1% and 2.0%, taking the S&P technology sector to the top of pack in early trading. Both Bank of America and Citigroup offered optimistic views on an economic rebound, but shares of America's second-biggest lender fell 4% after it posted a profit that just about topped estimates.

  • Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

    Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose 2.3% and 5.5% respectively on bumper first-quarter profits. Goldman capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bitcoin hits records and Coinbase Global Inc. goes public, ETF issuers are betting en masse that U.S. regulators will green-light a fund tracking the largest cryptocurrency at long last.No fewer than eight applications for a Bitcoin ETF have now been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission since late December, after billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. joined the list on Monday.It is racing with the likes of Fidelity Investments for first-mover advantage as conviction grows that the SEC will relent after years of rejected applications. With the first North American Bitcoin ETF in Canada already at $1 billion in assets, industry-watchers are wagering the agency will follow its northern neighbor’s lead.“Anyone who wants to launch a Bitcoin ETF and has been waiting wants to make sure their hat is in the ring if/when the SEC approves,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “So if they’re not first, they’re at least on the radar.”Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday morning, hitting the highest on record and trading at about $63,900 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York. The all-time high comes as Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, prepares to list on the Nasdaq.Whether Gary Gensler, the nominee to be next SEC chairman, will prove more open-minded toward a Bitcoin ETF than his predecessor Jay Clayton remains unclear. The agency has rejected every crypto ETF application since the first was filed in 2013 amid concerns about manipulation and criminal activity.An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.This time around, there’s more attention on the potential benefits of a Bitcoin ETF as a way to reduce market distortions.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) is the largest crypto product. In its current structure as an investment trust, it lacks the share creation and redemption process that helps an ETF keeps its price in line with its holdings. That makes GBTC vulnerable to dislocations like its monster premium at the end of 2020 relative to the Bitcoin it held, or the record discount it swung to earlier this year.In a report on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. touted the benefits of a listed ETF over the closed-end trust to reduce tracking errors. Grayscale Investments LLC, the firm behind GBTC, has said it is “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF.That means the pipeline is even larger than the eight official applications.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on the SEC to do something,” said Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures. “The trust has way outgrown its structure and the lack of an arbitrage mechanism is causing a fair amount of harm to holders.”Between events like the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. mania and the recent blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, the SEC may have bigger priorities. But the Bitcoin ETF clock is ticking.The regulator has now acknowledged applications from VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, meaning it has a limited period of time in which to approve or reject their proposals, though it can also extend its deliberations.“They would have to either approve or deny both WisdomTree and VanEck in 2021,” Seyffart said. “Personally, I just can’t see the SEC denying both of them, unless something changes.”Other ETF watchers are similarly bullish on a turning of the regulatory tide.“At some point, if we’re not already there, the SEC runs out of reasons for not approving,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Direct Listing Gets $100B+ Valuation as Share Price Jumps in Nasdaq Debut

    The Coinbase listing is seen as a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday before shedding gains that anticipated a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, fueled by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation heating up as economies reopen.

  • China's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr

    NINGBO, China/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Geely, owner of Volvo Cars, on Thursday launched a high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand named Zeekr, targeting China's growing appetite for premium EVs that has boosted sales for Tesla and Chinese peer Nio. Parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile said last month they would jointly invest 2 billion yuan ($306 million) in the new venture, seeking to position Zeekr as a startup under Geely group, also known overseas for its 9.7% stake in Germany's Daimler AG. The price tags for Zeekr cars will be around 300,000 yuan, and Flynn Chen, Zeekr's vice president, said the brand will explore new sales and marketing methods, including allowing customers to subscribe to car-using rights and offering a stake in the company to car buyers.

  • EU Lays Out $1 Trillion Debt Plan to Challenge Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union set out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus as early as July and will use a “state of the art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to the bloc’s executive branch. Almost a third of the roughly 800 billion euros ($957 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer, with issuance as early as the fall.“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to EUR 150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the EU executive said Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilizing the funds.”It highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge U.S. Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.A One-Day Rival to Treasuries Is Born in Europe’s Pandemic BondsStill, EU member states still have to ratify the recovery proposals and a number of hurdles have arisen that could delay issuance. In Germany, there is a challenge to the package going through the courts, while in Poland a junior coalition party has also committed to opposing it.“We have no time to lose,” said Johannes Hahn, the EU’s budget commissioner, during a press briefing. “I appeal to all member states to speed up the process.”Bonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the Commission. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the early phase of the program. The program is 56 billion euros more than initial plans outlined last year that were predicated on 2018 prices.Hahn said that the Commission would need around 15 billion euros per year in extra revenue in order to service interest on the debt.Investors are likely to be keen. The bloc began selling social bonds tied to the funding of a jobs program last year, and those sales have broken global demand records. The EU will begin to issue debt via auction for the first time, as well as syndications via banks. The new platform will be provided by a national central bank that is already used by one of the “large sovereign issuers,” according to the document.The NGEU package includes grants and loans to member states. The loans will have 30-year maturities, with a grace period of 10 years as nations emerge from the crisis.A Rival to Treasuries? EU Bond Binge Raises Prospect: QuickTake“It’s no exaggeration to say our NGEU program will be a game changer on the capital markets,” said Hahn.(Updates with details throughout, Commissioner Hahn comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated after climbing to an all-time high. Treasuries fell with the dollar. Oil rallied.PayPal Holdings Inc. and Nvidia Corp. paced losses among tech companies in the S&P 500, which had fluctuated for much of Wednesday’s session as traders sifted through earnings from some of the world’s biggest banks. Bitcoin slid in the wake of the debut by cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq.Read: Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s DoneWith equities lingering near a record, investors are looking to the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations of a strong profit rebound have helped markets rally, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are monitoring vaccine developments for any threats to the economic recovery. The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book that activity has picked up pace amid an improvement in consumer spending.“You’re going to see this tug-of-war continue within markets as investors weigh the prospects of a strengthening economy with the risk of rising inflationary pressures,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last.Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped, while JPMorgan’s slipped -- undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.1979.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.2% to 108.89 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.5% to $62.89 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,736.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reuters website goes behind paywall in new strategy

    In addition to targeting its current global readership, the newly revamped Reuters.com https://www.reuters.com is hoping to attract professional audiences prepared to pay $34.99 per month for a deeper level of coverage and data on industry verticals that include legal, sustainable business, healthcare and autos. In an emailed statement, Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters and Head of Reuters Professional, called the launch "the largest digital transformation at Reuters in a decade." Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and newly appointed Editor in Chief Alessandra Galloni have said the success of the digital and events business is one of their top priorities.

  • Becton Dickinson Backing Vicarious Surgical’s D8 SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Medical technology giant Becton Dickinson & Co., billionaire Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures are among investors backing robotics startup Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s merger with special purpose acquisition company D8 Holdings Corp.The transaction gives the combined entity an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion, the companies said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.In addition to Becton Dickinson, Gates and Khosla, other investors set to participate in the deal’s $115 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and E15 VC, a venture firm. Bloomberg last month reported that Vicarious and D8 were in merger talks.Charlestown, Massachusetts-based Vicarious, led by Chief Executive Officer Adam Sachs, develops robotics technology with the aim of improving patient outcomes and the efficiency of surgical procedures, while reducing overall health-care costs. Sachs founded the company with Sam Khalifa, its chief technology officer, and Barry Greene, a bariatric and general surgeon, and management will remain in place following the D8 deal.Vicarious, whose technology has been granted “breakthrough device” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is expected to have more than $425 million in cash following the transaction, and estimated 2025 revenues of $355 million.Hong Kong-based D8’s president Donald Tang will join Vicarious’ board, alongside AIDS researcher David Da-I Ho. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Once it is complete, Vicarious is set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBOT.Surgical RobotsD8 was “blown away” by Vicarious’s technology, Tang said in an interview. “After doing due diligence, we were floored by what’s possible in terms of stabilizing surgical procedures,” he said, adding that D8 will seek to leverage its relationships in Asia and elsewhere to help Vicarious expand outside the U.S.A SPAC merger is the “right path” for Vicarious, Sachs said, as the deal bolsters its cash balance by as much as $345 million without the company having to raise multiple private rounds of funding. “As we move to commercialize our product, being public gives us a level of credibility we may not have had as a private company,” he said.The company is expected to produce its first year of revenue in 2023 and Sachs said its low cost basis will help its products gain traction. He estimates that Vicarious’ technology, which can be inserted into a patient’s body through a 1.5 centimeter incision, is five to ten times cheaper than legacy surgical robots.(Updates throughout with confirmation of earlier report.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.