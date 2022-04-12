U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

GreyOrange Announces New Key Leadership Appointments in its Product and Consulting Divisions

GreyOrange
·4 min read
GreyOrange
GreyOrange

–Ravish Sharma appointed as Vice President, Product Management; Troy Siwek appointed as Partner and Leader, Client Relationships–

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange, the global fulfillment platform leader, today announced two new leadership appointments. Ravish Sharma joined GreyOrange as Vice President, Product Management, while Troy Siwek has been appointed as GO5 Partner, managing GreyOrange's most strategic client relationships.

Ravish brings two decades of experience in product management and leadership. In his new role at GreyOrange, he will be responsible for delivering innovative supply chain products that help clients and industries achieve a high degree of operational efficiencies and predictability in fulfillment. Ravish has extensive expertise in product development for desktop, mobile and cloud products, with successful runs at firms including Morgan Stanley and Adobe Systems where he built a geographically distributed self-starter and customer-obsessed product team. Ravish is an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and will lead Product Management globally for GreyOrange.

Troy joins GreyOrange as a Partner in the GO5 consulting team, which builds deep client relationships to drive transformational change initiatives. He will focus on expanding the value that GreyOrange provides for its clients through the company’s fulfillment platform that leverages AI software for real-time orchestration of people, processes and robotic enablement. Troy’s extensive experience in delivering large enterprise programs spans more than 20 years, with expertise across digital commerce, supply chain, system integration and retail. He worked primarily with Fortune50 clients as well as in executive positions leading IBM’s North American Digital Platforms and Omnichannel practices. He also held executive roles at Sterling Commerce, Yantra, Innotrac and Ulta at an international level.

“Ravish and Troy are key players in managing teams and client relationships as well as directly contributing to our ambitious growth strategy. Their appointments represent our investment in the right talent to advance our already customer-centric product suite across the globe and build a better brand. I am excited to have them be part of the GreyOrange Solvers team and look forward to the success they will create in the market,” said Samay Kohli, Co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange.

“Fulfillment is the lifeline of commerce today, and I take immense pride in working with a brand that is leading change in this space. As a global entity, GreyOrange is known for its inspiring innovation, and I look forward to taking this to the next level with my experience and learnings, driving execution of the brand’s growth vision,” said Ravish Sharma on his appointment as Vice President, Product Management, GreyOrange.

“GreyOrange is at the forefront of supply chain fulfillment innovation and excellence, and I’m pleased to invest in the brand’s journey by establishing strong customer relationships and expanding its global presence. I look forward to exploring new avenues for the company’s omnichannel SaaS solution and reaching new markets,” said Troy Siwek, on his appointment as GO5 Partner.

GreyOrange partners with companies all over the world to drive business solutions that support scale and growth. GreyOrange continues to be one of the leading names in the fulfillment space, offering technology that’s essential for companies to achieve high-yield omnichannel fulfillment. Recently announced, for the first time at Walmart Canada, innovative robotic technology from GreyOrange will be used at the new fulfillment center in Alberta, Canada. The modern facility will be powered by cutting-edge logistics technology to achieve productivity with less physical effort. This platform will speed up order fulfillment by using an advanced operating system that will help associates store, pick and sort items by using smart and flexible storage abilities to manage a large and wide variety of inventory. The result is an order fulfillment process that is quicker, easier and more efficient.

About GreyOrange
GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in the U.S. with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Media Contacts

APAC
Priyanka Manglani
Archetype India
Priyanka.manglani@archteype.co

EMEA
Tim Brennan
Champion Communications
tim.brennan@championcomms.com

US
Juan Herrera
LeadCoverage
juan@leadcoverage.com



