U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.55
    -14.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,824.16
    -292.24 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,787.90
    +26.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.52
    -23.06 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    -2.17 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4860
    +0.4360 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,364.21
    +1,181.21 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.79
    +45.02 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Greyspring Apartments Announces Acquisition of a 412 Unit Multi-Family Asset in Montreal

Marlin Spring
·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greyspring Apartments has acquired a rental community located on de Choisy Street in Montreal, Québec. The acquisition consists of 10 low-rise wood and brick buildings containing 412 rental units. Greyspring Apartments will oversee the execution of a comprehensive value-add program, which will include common area and suite improvements and building efficiency enhancements.

Located in the Saint-Léonard neighborhood, the property is within walking distance to established transit, retail, academic institutions and hospitals. It is conveniently located at the intersection of Bélanger Street and Lacordaire Boulevard, two main streets that contain a number of essential services and amenities, also providing easy access to major highways and thoroughfares.

The property has a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units with both above and underground parking spread over 257,523 square feet of GFA.

“We are very pleased to add this acquisition to our growing Canadian portfolio, particularly in Montreal which has recently seen substantial economic growth,” said Karl Brady, President, Greyspring Apartments. “This central location of the property provides residents with convenient transit options and numerous amenities. We are excited to implement our value-add program to enhance the resident experience.”

About Greyspring Apartments

Greyspring is a rapidly growing asset management firm that acquires, strategically repositions and manages multifamily assets in growing and stable markets within Canada. With an expanding portfolio of more than 2,000 units and over CAD$395 million in assets under management, Greyspring is focused on effectively implementing value-add programs that improve the quality of its rental communities and provide an enhanced living experience for its tenants. Greyspring is an investment and asset management firm jointly owned by Greybrook Realty Partners and Marlin Spring. Visit www.greyspring.com.

For further information regarding Greyspring Apartments:

Karl Brady, President
E: karl.brady@greyspring.com
T: 647.691.9550 x 543

Follow Greyspring on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/greyspring-apartments


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • GM is 'better positioned' to weather chip shortage: Analyst

    General Motors reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • The U.K. Is Considering Blocking Nvidia’s Takeover of Arm. Could It Really Happen?

    The U.K. is currently inclined to reject the $40 billion takeover as concerns over national security mount, according to a report.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • Why Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech Are Falling Today

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock. OneConnect, which provides a technology-as-a-service platform for Chinese financial institutions, reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million. "The management team worked diligently in the second quarter, to address changes from further regulatory tightening, the shift in customer needs and the operating environment," Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said in a statement.

  • Micron Stock Strength Rating Rises To New Percentile Amid Triple-Digit Profit Growth

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Micron Technology shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?