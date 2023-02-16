Greystar Breaks Ground Near Tesla Gigafactory

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, has broken ground on Interport, a residential development that brings best in-class rental housing, within a mile of Tesla's Gigafactory and Global Headquarters.

"We're really excited to be able to bring Interport to the Del Valle neighborhood, an area of Austin that has an immense need for housing," Alex Perkins, Director of Development, said. "The community itself will feature a large clubhouse with indoor-outdoor fitness and coworking spaces. Given the community's proximity to Tesla's Headquarters, sustainability and ample greenspace were major driving forces behind the design. This area is ripe for growth, and we are excited to help pave the path for other major developments to come."

Interport, a garden style community, will have 396 apartment homes in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans that range from 609 to 1,548 sq. ft. Each one will feature high-end finishes with stainless steel appliances and other luxury touches.

The outdoor amenities headline the amenity offerings. The community will feature a large central park in the middle of the community that will include a dog park and beer garden, along with a luxury pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge space, a pickle ball court and fitness lawn, and a community garden. The clubhouse was designed in partnership with Meeks Partners and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and will feature interior spaces such as an indoor-outdoor coworking study and library, two clubrooms, and a fitness facility programmed by Technogym. Additionally, the community will have EV chargers available.

The community expects to begin preleasing in late 2023 with the first units delivering in early 2024.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $250 billion of real estate in 227 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 794,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $62 billion of assets under management, including over $26 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

