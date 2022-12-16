U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.32
    -58.43 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,746.17
    -456.05 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,667.19
    -143.33 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.89
    -24.71 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    -0.79 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +11.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    +0.0430 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5310
    -1.2090 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,827.00
    -592.62 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.49
    -16.98 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Greystar Closes Greystar Credit Partners III

·2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences has announced the final close of Greystar Credit Partners III, LP ("GCP III").

(PRNewsfoto/Greystar)
(PRNewsfoto/Greystar)

The $600 million commercial real estate debt fund will focus on the acquisition of securitized subordinated debt as well as private label securitizations, junior notes, and mezzanine debt collateralized by the continuum of for-rent residential assets. GCP III is the successor to GCP II, a $600 million fund created in 2020 that completed its investment activities concurrent with the formation of GCP III.

"GCP III is the continuation of an effort initiated in 2018 to scale into credit strategies that leverage the firms nearly 30 years of multifamily operating expertise to make thoughtful, data-driven and timely principal investment decisions," said Brett Lashley, Managing Director and leader of Credit at Greystar. "Greystar's credit business has raised over $2 billion of unlevered capital and continues to expand the focus of the business with additional CRE debt-oriented strategies. While we'll always be patient stewards of the capital entrusted to us, we look forward to deploying this capital in an environment with potentially improving risk/return metrics."

"The closing of GCP III is a testament to the continued growth of our credit platform," said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader of Greystar's Investment Management platform in North America. "By leveraging our vertically-integrated platform and unique understanding of the nuances of multifamily investment and development, we are well-positioned to continue to tap into strategic investment opportunities across the US."

Lashley along with Senior Director, Patrick Reilly will continue to oversee Greystar Credit Partners' investment management activities.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $250 billion of real estate in 227 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 794,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $62 billion of assets under management, including over $26 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greystar-closes-greystar-credit-partners-iii-301705337.html

SOURCE Greystar

Recommended Stories

  • What Is the Lipstick Effect and How Could It Impact the Economy in 2023?

    More often used to describe consumers' tendencies to indulge in smaller luxury items during economic downturns, experts at Willis Towers Watson (WTW) are predicting a potential "lipstick effect" for...

  • FSRA Takes Enforcement Action Against Three Formerly Licensed Insurance Agents

    The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued orders imposing administrative penalties in amounts between $15,000 - $55,000 on Jay Sanjay Patel, Nirali Chandrakant Patel and Pratik Gohel.

  • Comcast Is Doing Well Despite the Competition

    The company has multiple growth catalysts that point to a strong showing in 2023

  • Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source

    The goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals once creditors have approved the plan in a vote.

  • Retail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks

    Retail investors are doubling down on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as rising interest rates and volatile markets curb their appetite for risky assets such as meme stocks, SPACs and cryptocurrencies. Global financial markets have taken a beating as central banks try to combat runaway inflation with aggressive rate hikes, thereby ending years of loose monetary policy that had underpinned a record rise in the prices of such assets. Vanda Research highlighted a largely risk-off sentiment among investors in its latest report by pointing to a 4.4% year-over-year drop in single-stock purchases by retail traders to $173 billion even as inflows into ETFs rose nearly 14% to $116 billion.

  • 46-foot aquarium explodes in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that an aquarium has exploded in Berlin, injuring two people.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Tesla selloff is the EV stock’s biggest drawdown

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • As Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVPH) market cap increased US$11m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

    Last week, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12...

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.