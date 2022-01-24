U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Greystone Continues Growth of CMBS Platform with New Hires

Greystone
·2 min read

Natalie Grainger

Natalie Grainger - Greystone
Natalie Grainger - Greystone
Natalie Grainger - Greystone

Jared Noordyk

Jared Noordyk - Greystone
Jared Noordyk - Greystone
Jared Noordyk - Greystone

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced new senior hires on its CMBS platform, Jared Noordyk as Head of Securitization and Natalie Grainger as Chief Credit Officer. Reporting to Greystone’s head of CMBS, Rich Highfield, Mr. Noordyk and Ms. Grainger will lead the group’s proprietary conduit execution strategy for multifamily and commercial assets.

Mr. Noordyk joins Greystone from SitusAMC where he was a member of the leadership team of the CRE Advisory group focusing on securitization and debt diligence. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Head of Securitization at CCRE/Cantor Fitzgerald, focusing on the execution and distribution of conduit, stand-alone and floating rate CMBS debt. He also held previous roles at BlackRock and Moody’s.

Ms. Grainger spent over 11 years at Deutsche Bank where her focus was managing CMBS executions. Prior to her time there, she also served in roles at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Deloitte. Natalie is an active member of the CREFC Women’s Advisory Board and a past Chair of the group.

Greystone’s CMBS platform provides a direct source of long term, fixed-rate debt for property investors in multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use, manufactured housing, industrial, self storage, and hospitality assets. Greystone’s internal sizing, underwriting, and B-piece buying on CMBS deals eliminates stress points for borrowers throughout the process, offering more certainty of execution.

“I am singularly focused on building a dream team of talent to grow Greystone’s CMBS offering into an industry-leading and sought-after capital solution,” said Mr. Highfield.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa417c91-ba84-4936-930a-b2ca1fe3cd59

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7429725-ca35-4e92-a2ea-9e84676e45cd


