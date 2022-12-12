U.S. markets closed

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate New Name and Listing

·5 min read
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP listed on NYSE

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP rings opening bell at NYSE

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP listed on NYSE

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP rings opening bell at NYSE

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP rings opening bell on NYSE

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GHI), which recently changed its name from America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., commemorated the initial trading of its beneficial unit certificates representing assigned limited partnership interests (“BUCs”) on December 5, 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) by ringing the opening bell on the floor of the NYSE Monday, December 12, 2022.

The Partnership, an affiliate of Greystone, actively invests in mortgage revenue bonds and governmental issuer loans that contribute to the creation of new affordable housing by providing construction and/or permanent financing for new and substantial rehabilitation multifamily and seniors housing projects.

Ken Rogozinski, CEO of the Partnership, commented, “It’s truly an honor to represent Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Greystone on this momentous occasion at the NYSE, one of the oldest and most respected institutions in the capital markets. We are celebrating the work we have done to create structures enabling the financing of affordable housing to date and are excited for the potential to do even more as we continue to solidify our affiliation with Greystone, a leading player in affordable housing.”

Greystone, the #1 provider of HUD-insured commercial loans by volume, is also a Top 10 provider of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac affordable housing loans. Together with Greystone and its affiliates, the Partnership offers innovative structures to finance affordable housing development.

“Since joining the fold at Greystone in 2019, we have seen such an incredible impact from the Greystone Housing Impact Investors team in terms of resources, expertise, and a commitment to help alleviate the affordable housing crisis in the U.S.,” said Steve Rosenberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Greystone. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Ken and his team as we strive to provide clients in the affordable housing sector a truly unmatched suite of solutions to help them achieve their goals.”

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.) was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at www.ghiinvestors.com.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c63137a0-b98d-4d02-8b74-fb67f4ce3399

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec878c6c-3f72-4e4d-b476-785469020805

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c4bb4fa-9ffb-486e-a2da-56dc9379b1cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8229dd4b-3233-4568-9704-7cbeb2910bd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf444b5-2879-425b-b08f-3e76ece6452c


