Greystone Property Management Corporation Awarded Prestigious AMO® Accreditation by IREM®

Greystone

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Property Management Corporation, an affiliate of commercial real estate firm Greystone, announced today it has earned the AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) accreditation from IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management). Greystone Property Management joins an exclusive group of nearly 600 real estate management companies world-wide that have met the requirements to earn this distinction.



AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and adhere to a Code of Professional Ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating that they meet IREM’s standards and functions related to operations and service. Property owners can be assured that an AMO will put their interests first.

“Greystone Property Management is thrilled to have earned the AMO® certification for our commitment to responsible operations, quality staffing and high standards of service,” said Kerry Brewer, CPM®, head of Greystone Property Management. “We strive to position ourselves as a model for other property management organizations in our dedication to both residents and staff across thousands of units nationwide.”

“By earning the AMO accreditation, Greystone earns the respect of its peers, employees, future employees, and clients,” says Barry Blanton, CPM®, 2022 IREM president and founding principal at Blanton Turner, an AMO real estate management and consulting firm based in Seattle, Washington. “Greystone is joining an elite group of companies operating at the top of their game, and the AMO designation puts the company at the top of the industry for reputation, stability, and exceptional ethical conduct. Congratulations to Greystone for this achievement and for their relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate management.”

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world’s strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org.

About Greystone Property Management Corporation

Greystone Property Management Corporation (GPMC) is based in Indianapolis, IN, and manages over 16,000 residential multifamily units nationwide. GPMC specializes in affordable housing property management and implementing effective and strong resident service programs to support their communities and neighborhoods. Greystone’s dedication to its residents’ well-being stems from its commitment to its cultural standards: excellence, integrity, caring and entrepreneurialism. Greystone, Where People Matter. https://www.greystonerents.com/

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

