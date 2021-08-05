U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7550
    +0.2870 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,700.10
    +893.75 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

UPDATE – Greystone Provides $20.4 Million in Bridge Financing for North Carolina Multifamily Acquisition

Greystone
·1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $20,400,000 bridge loan for the acquisition of a multifamily property in Greensboro, North Carolina. The transaction was originated by Dan Sacks, Managing Director at Greystone.

The property is secured by a Greystone bridge loan that includes a 30-month term with one six-month extension, with the intention for a permanent take-out via Fannie Mae financing with Greystone.

Brannon Park is a 299-unit property located at 3822 Mizzell Road comprising 13 three-story residential buildings. Amenities include a swimming pool; tennis court; playground; fitness center; and laundry facilities. The property consists of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, and the new owner intends to invest $1.35 million for renovations of 225 units.

“We are thrilled to have helped our repeat client with an acquisition loan in continuing to build their multifamily portfolio,” said Mr. Sacks.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


