U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.95
    -77.04 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.03
    -549.85 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,711.35
    -332.62 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.16
    -54.71 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.99
    -0.98 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0420 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4700
    -0.4250 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,801.47
    -3,971.99 (-8.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.58
    -38.80 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,907.96
    -55.68 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Greystone Provides $26 Million Bridge Loan to Refinance Staten Island Affordable Housing Community

Greystone
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $26,000,000 bridge loan to refinance a 115-unit multifamily property in Staten Island, New York. The transaction was originated by Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone on behalf of Iris Holdings Group, a national affordable housing developer and operator.

The floating rate, interest-only bridge financing from Greystone features a 24-month term with two six-month extension options, with the intention to transition to permanent HUD-insured financing. Belmont Daniel Apartments comprises two six-story buildings in the St. George waterfront neighborhood of Staten Island. Constructed in 1966, the 130,000-square-foot property features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

“When borrowers are seeking long-term, permanent financing with HUD for affordable housing projects, the transactions can be highly complex, so our proprietary bridge loan platform is a great capital solution for the interim period,” said Ms. Reinitz-Kops.

“Greystone’s reputation as an expert in both bridge-to-HUD financing transitions and the affordable multifamily space are well-known, and invaluable for property investors within this space,” said Chayim Kirschenbaum, a managing partner at Iris Holdings Group. “We are thrilled to have collaborated with the Department of Preservation and Development to preserve and rehabilitate this property for varying levels of affordability for the next 40 years. Having a financial partner who is fluent in the complexities of these transactions is critical for addressing the affordable housing crisis.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Dow skids 500 points as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stocks fall sharply on Monday but are off their worst levels of the session, as investors parse the potential collapse of a property developer in China. Investors also were positioning ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Time and again, patience has proven to be a winning strategy on Wall Street. What's more, you don't need a boatload of cash to build wealth on Wall Street. Arguably the no-brainer buy of the week (to hold for many years to come) is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) as vulnerable investments in the near term. The lone sinker in last week's list was Oatly, sliding 7% as the company behind oat-based milk, yogurt, and frozen desserts faces valuation concerns following an initially well-received springtime IPO. Oatly is growing fast as consumers embrace oat-based dairy alternatives, but the entire niche is booming to the point where it will attract cutthroat competitors drawn to the market opportunity.

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.

  • 11 Stocks Bear The Brunt Of $875 Billion September Sell-Off

    It wasn't long before fears about stocks in September came true. It's already proving to be a difficult month, especially for the S&P 500.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Buy the dip shopping? Four growth stocks that are bucking a down market

    Snowflake, Airbnb and a two more growth stocks are standing out above the crowd of names getting pummeled lately by nervous investors, says our call of the day.