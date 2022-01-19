U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.73
    +27.62 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,493.16
    +124.69 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.45
    +123.55 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.71
    +9.49 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.71
    +1.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +16.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.46 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3380
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.30
    +1,027.61 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.00
    +44.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Greystone Provides $31 Million Fannie Mae Green Rewards Loan to Refinance Kentucky Multifamily Property

Greystone
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $31 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loan to refinance a 189-unit multifamily property in Louisville, KY. The financing was originated by Michael Zukerman, Managing Director at Greystone on behalf of Dearborn Capital Partners LLC.

The $30,975,000 Fannie Mae loan carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, along with a low, fixed rate. Germantown Mill Lofts was originally constructed in 1889 and operated as a fabric mill through the mid-20th Century. After subsequent use as a retail facility, the property was eventually converted into residential units and completed in 2017. The substantial rehabilitation included significant environmental remediation, qualifying the project for Fannie Mae Green Rewards incentives. In addition to the studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, Germantown Mill Lofts includes a fitness center, community pool, outdoor grilling area, bocce ball court, pet park and spa, and clubhouse.

“Working with the Dearborn team was truly a pleasure as this property – rich in history – was brought from its 19th Century roots to the 21st Century from an energy efficiency standpoint, and now provides shelter to hundreds of Louisville residents,” said Mr. Zukerman. “We look forward to working with Dearborn on future transactions.”

"When we hired Greystone to take us through the Fannie Mae refinance process at Germantown Mill Lofts, they expertly advised us on all aspects of the transaction from environmental to income and valuation, and helped us to maximize proceeds,” said Todd Underhill, key principal of the borrower. “We are extremely pleased and intend to work with Greystone on many future transactions."

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for January 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure lately. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • The Technical Sell-Signal With a 100% Hit Rate for Dip Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s crunch time for the buy-the-dip crowd.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 is threatening to close below its 100-day average -- having already slipped belo

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • Affirm Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) lost more than 50% of its value over the past two months as rising interest rates caused investors to dump their pricier, more speculative, and unprofitable growth stocks. Unfortunately for Affirm's investors, the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider checked all three boxes. It was valued at 36 times its estimated fiscal 2022 sales when it hit its all-time high last November, its long-term growth relies on its unproven ability to disrupt traditional credit card companies, and analysts don't expect it to turn a profit anytime soon.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • SoFi gets regulatory approval to buy Sacramento bank charter

    National bank regulators have given conditional approval for the acquisition of Sacramento-based Golden Pacific Bank by fintech giant SoFi Technologies Inc.

  • Bank of America Earnings Rise 28% and Top Forecasts. The Stock Is Rising.

    Bank of America delivered strong fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, bucking a trend seen across much of the sector this earnings season. Revenue of $22.1 billion was slightly lower than analysts’ forecasts but  was 10% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite the slight miss on sales, there was a lot like in Bank of America’s (ticker: BAC) numbers, especially in light of a challenging earnings season for the banks, which saw peers such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dogged by higher expenses and Goldman Sachs (GS) posting a rare miss on earnings Tuesday.