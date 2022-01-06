U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,709.37
    +8.79 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,337.69
    -69.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.94
    +29.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.74
    +5.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    +1.97 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -36.30 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    -0.3740 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.68
    -3,577.93 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.01
    -9.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.49
    -74.38 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Greystone Provides $60 Million in Acquisition Financing for Staten Island Affordable Housing Property

Greystone
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $60 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Seaview Estates, a 316-unit affordable housing rental property in Staten Island, New York. The transaction was originated by Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone on behalf of Iris Holdings Group.

The $59,550,000 bridge loan from Greystone features a 24-month term with two six-month extensions and is interest-only. Seaview Estates is a four-building apartment complex that will be preserved by the new owners in order to maintain precious affordable housing stock in New York City. Located near the water, the property includes private, landscaped inner courtyards for residents, as well as a fitness center and laundry facilities. The Greystone team will work with the new owners to transition the property to permanent HUD-insured financing for a long-term mortgage solution.

“Seaview Estates is a unique property in Staten Island, but its most important characteristic is as an affordable housing property providing safe and clean homes to hundreds of residents in NYC,” said Ms. Reinitz-Kops. “It was a pleasure working with IHG’s team on this transaction with a Greystone financing solution as they address the country’s affordable housing crisis.”

"We are proud to be upgrading the Seaview Estates complex to offer long-term housing stability to the residents and community. Preservation of affordable housing stock is essential in a city lacking economical options,” said Marc Blumenfrucht, a partner at Iris Holdings Group. “We look forward to the next step in the process as we pursue HUD financing for Seaview Estates.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • Rivian shares tumble below IPO price

    Rivian's shares, which were up during premarket hours, fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13. The drop also comes a day after one of Rivian's biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, signed a deal with Fiat and Alfa Romeo carmaker Stellantis NV. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said the fall in Rivian shares indicates that investors perhaps assumed Amazon would primarily rely on Rivian vans for its EV fleet and perceived the latest announcement as reducing its opportunity.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Disappoints, but This Nasdaq Stock Took the Biggest Hit Thursday

    The stock market has been turbulent lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been the worst performer among major market benchmarks. On Thursday morning, it seemed likely that the Nasdaq's downward streak would continue, with futures on the index falling 87 points to 15,679 as of 8 a.m. ET. Earnings season won't start for another week or two, but a few companies are already getting a jump on things, and Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ: BBBY) report on its most recent results proved to be extremely disappointing to shareholders.