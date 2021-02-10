Greystone a Top Lender for 2020 Across Commercial FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac Platforms

Of its Total $16.6 Billion in Originations for 2020, Greystone Produced $5.16 Billion in HUD-Insured Volume for Multifamily & Healthcare Properties Nationwide, Ranking #1 with Highest Market Share Among All Lenders



Greystone Completes 2020 as a Top 10 Fannie Mae DUS® and Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender; Ranks Among Top Lenders for Fannie Mae Small and Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, reaffirmed its leadership position as a top FHA, Fannie Mae DUS®, and Freddie Mac Optigo® commercial lender with 2020 loan production volume totaling $14.3 billion across these three Agency platforms. In total, Greystone originated $16.6 billion in volume in 2020 including its balance sheet and proprietary lending platforms.

On its FHA platform, Greystone produced $5.16 billion in HUD-insured commercial loans, including multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments and rate modifications, which reduce a borrower’s rate. This origination total comprises $3.84 million in multifamily loans and $1.32 million in healthcare loans.

Separately, Greystone financed $9.14 billion in multifamily loans across both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac platforms, including affordable, seniors, student housing and small balance loans, the latter which are primarily mission-driven and workforce housing properties. In total, Greystone’s small balance origination volume surpassed $1.4 billion, positioning the firm as a leading provider of small loans for Fannie Mae (ranked #2) and Freddie Mac (ranked #3).

“I am inspired by the commitment, drive, and dedication of our lending, underwriting, and support teams to have accomplished what they did during an ongoing pandemic and the challenges that have come along with changing the way we are currently living and doing business,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone. “With that said, we have only scratched the surface of our objective to be the unquestioned sole source of capital for existing and new clients. We are constantly evolving as the market continues to change, and I am beyond excited to see what our team will achieve in 2021.”

“The record-breaking year of loan volume where clients put their trust in Greystone to help them navigate through the HUD process is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our FHA team and excellent execution capabilities,” said Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending platform. “The HUD option, with 35-year, non-recourse terms and low fixed-rate rates, is certainly catching on, and we are proud to be the leader in helping clients realize this financing solution.”

On being one of the top producing small loan lenders for both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, Rick Wolf, head of small loan production at Greystone, added, “We have always been committed to serving the small loans market and know how critical this segment is to the workforce housing community. Having worked very closely on small loans with Fannie Mae for over 16 years and with Freddie Mac since the inception of their SBL program in 2014, we know the demand for financing in this market segment is strong, and we thank each Agency for being our partners in serving multifamily investors in this space.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

