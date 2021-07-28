U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,945.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,944.25
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.20
    +7.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.11
    +0.46 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2340
    -0.0420 (-3.29%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    +1.78 (+10.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8120
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,921.92
    +3,232.29 (+8.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.30
    +60.07 (+6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,648.77
    -321.45 (-1.15%)
     

Greywing launches Crew Change to help shipping companies navigate COVID-19 regulations

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

For fleet managers, managing shipping crew changes across different countries is an elaborate process even in the best of times—and now is definitely not the best of times. Greywing, a Y Combinator-backed platform for automating maritime operations, launched a new solution today that it describes as an industry-first. Called Crew Change, it is used to help shipping companies manage testing, quarantine and other COVID-19 regulations for their crew members.

Crew Change draws on data from S5 Agency World, a global port agency, to keep on top of quarantine, testing and vaccination requirements, which are constantly changing. Greywing co-founder and chief executive officer Nick Clarke says Crew Change can potentially save fleet managers millions of dollars by streamlining crew changes, finding the most cost-effective flights for transporting crew, planning routes (or rerouting if necessary) and reducing delays, which have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the supply chain.

Freightify lands $2.5M to make rate management easier for freight forwarders

Greywing’s other solutions help fleet operators manage important tasks, like assessing sea routes for piracy risks and transporting crew to ships. Clarke told TechCrunch in an email that the company was originally created to help the maritime industry to mitigate risks in the Gulf of Guinea and offshore Somalia, which have high rates of piracy, by delivering rapid intelligence about those shipping lanes.

“We discovered that by going beyond this, we could deliver intelligence on where their crew could disembark to solve what was top of mind for seafarers—getting home to their families,” he said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Greywing started getting requests from clients who urgently needed help to manage crew changes. “They had personnel trapped on vessels unable to get on and off all over the world. My co-founder Hrishi [Olickel] and I examined the problem and seeing the growing complexity of global lockdowns, realized it was a problem that was here to stay.”

Greywing&#39;s risk report dashboard
Greywing's risk report dashboard

Greywing's risk report dashboard

Crew managers have to stay on top of changing immigration restrictions in hundreds of countries and thousands of ports around the world, Clarke added. To complicate things further, many crews include members of different nationalities, who are often subject to different restrictions.

Much of the crew change process is analog. For example, a manager of a vessel chartered to a third-party may only find out its next destination by emailing the ship’s captain. Crew changes are often planned through spreadsheets, and flight bookings are done through email or phone.

“Even before the pandemic, crew change management was a classic problem that has always been hard to navigate, but with a few more levels of consideration added to that data at random, it became totally impractical for even a team of humans to make sense of,” said Clarke.

A Greywing report on flight restrictions
A Greywing report on flight restrictions

A Greywing report on flight restrictions

Greywing was able to create Crew Change by making small changes to its piracy risk mitigation methodology, and it is now integrated into CRY4, Greywing’s risk reporting solution.

The company worked with S5 Agency World because it “is regarded as one of the leading global port agencies which services port offices worldwide,” Clarke said. “What that means is their data is able to give us a clear picture of what’s happening on the ground so shipping owners can better predict and manage what’s happening on the seas.” Crew Change also uses data from 30 other public and private data APIs and is planning to add another 20 data sources.

Thanks to its wide range of data sources, Clarke said that Crew Change is able to update information about visa, quarantine and testing requirements in as little as 15 minutes (or a day for more complex data).

How tech can build more resilient supply chains

Recommended Stories

  • Dua Lipa 'Horrified' by DaBaby's Homophobic Comments: 'I Stand 100% with the LGBTQ Community'

    During his performance at Rolling Loud, the rapper and Lipa's "Levitating" collaborator made ignorant comments about the LGBTQ community

  • Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

    It had only been hinted at in previous public examinations of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: Scores of rioters attacked police officers not just with makeshift weapons, stun guns and fists, but with racist slurs and accusations of treason. Four officers, two from the U.S. Capitol Police and two from the D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, on Tuesday detailed the racism and bigotry they encountered during the violent assault on the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn told lawmakers about an exchange he had with rioters, who disputed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

  • Why Activision Blizzard Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) were tumbling 7.7% in midday trading Tuesday as allegations of a hostile work environment embroil the video game company. Work on updates to the massively popular World of Warcraft franchise was also reportedly put on hold as the company responds to a lawsuit over the charges of misconduct. Activision was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over a reported "pervasive frat boy workplace culture" that led to charges of harassment and unequal pay.

  • Can a Creditor Seize My Retirement Savings?

    Whether a creditor can seize your retirement savings will depend on the type of account in which you are holding your money and the type of creditor.

  • Subway: Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna

    Subway urged a federal judge in California to throw out a lawsuit accusing the chain of deceiving consumers about the content of its tuna sandwiches, wraps and salads. In a court filing on Friday, Subway Restaurants Inc said the plaintiffs offered no facts to support their "frivolous" claim that the products did not contain "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna" or might have contained tuna "from anything less than healthy stocks, for example Albacore and Tongol." Subway also said the plaintiffs' lawyers should be sanctioned, calling their conduct "frankly, outrageous."

  • The Best Places to Retire Abroad

    Panama beats out Costa Rica for the best country to retire. Check out why, and get other information about the best retirement countries.

  • Alphabet Beats Analysts’ Estimates on Surge of Retail Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Google delivered turbocharged sales growth in the past quarter, underscoring its status as the world’s most potent advertising engine. The internet giant took advantage of an uneven pandemic reopening, catering to homebound users spending more time on screens as well as consumers venturing out to shop and travel.Second-quarter sales for Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, surged past Wall Street estimates, due to a swell of ads from retail marketers eager to encourage consumer spendin

  • Mining Difficulty Expected to Increase for the First Time Since China Crackdown

    The positive adjustment could be the beginning of a surge in hashrate in the coming year.

  • Why The U.S. Wants China To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

    In an attempt to increase pressure on Iran in order to push through a nuclear deal with Iran, the U.S. is considering cracking down on Iranian oil exports to China

  • Why giant coal mines are part of China’s plan to reduce its dependence on coal

    China wants to cut carbon emissions, and has set itself the ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2060. To get anywhere close to achieving that task, it will have to sharply curtail its coal consumption, which for decades has made up the bulk of its energy mix. The seeming contradiction is a vivid example of China’s need to pull off a delicate and high-stakes balancing act: positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards renewable energy, while ensuring its own energy security—that is, a safe, affordable, and reliable supply of energy sources needed to power its economy.

  • Australia Urges Wine Industry to Find New Markets During China Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has warned that Chinese tariffs on bottled wine exports could cost the industry at least A$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) over the five years through 2025 if there are no efforts to expand in other markets.Chinese imports of Australian wine will “cease entirely” as a result of crippling anti-dumping duties imposed by Beijing last year, according to government forecaster Abares. The move, which effectively shut down access to the industry’s biggest market, will see export val

  • Pinterest’s New Creator Tool Aims to Boost Sales Commissions

    The social bookmarking platform reveals shoppable Idea Pins for affiliate programs and tests new ability to tout brand partnerships.

  • Everybody take the week off, Wall Street firm tells staff

    The private equity firm is putting all employees on vacation, people familiar with the matter said. It's an unusual move intended to recognize employees and avoid burnout from the physical and mental pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and the frenetic pace of dealmaking. Aquiline has more than $6 billion in assets and over 60 employees in its New York headquarters and London office.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results, Operational Update & Executive Changes

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Tamarack's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and

  • Starbucks Slips as Slowing China Growth Outweighs U.S. Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong U.S. recovery -- but a less optimistic outlook for the key Chinese market weighed on shares in late trading on Tuesday.Global same-store sales, an important gauge of restaurant success, rose 73% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 27 compared with the year-earlier period, surpassing projections. U.S. same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10% from two years ago -- prior to th

  • CDC urges some vaccinated to wear masks again

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Cisco Networking Academy Launches Free IT Education to Empower All People With Career Possibilities

    by Laura Quintana, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

  • Rio Expands in Battery Metals With $2.4 Billion Lithium Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group plans to spend $2.4 billion building a lithium mine in Serbia, in the latest sign that the biggest miners are pushing into metals poised to benefit from the green-energy transition.The biggest producers are churning out record profits after commodities rallied this year, raising the question of what the industry will do with all the extra cash. Most have been focused on returning money to shareholders through dividends and buybacks -- analysts are expecting more bi

  • Former eBay employee gets 18 months in prison for 'abominable' cyberstalking campaign

    BOSTON (Reuters) -A former supervisor for security operations at eBay Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Philip Cooke, a retired police captain in Santa Clara, California, and other employees participated in a scheme to harass the couple through Twitter and by sending them disturbing packages, including live cockroaches. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs called the employees' actions "really abominable" as she sentenced Cooke, who must also serve a year of home detention and pay a $15,000 fine.

  • Activision Blizzard workers will stage a walkout after 'abhorrent' response to harassment suit

    One of the world’s biggest video game companies is reeling after a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit kicked off a firestorm of controversy within the company. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard last week, alleging that the company fostered a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” Following a combative response to the lawsuit from corporate leadership, a group of employees at Blizzard will stage a walkout, which is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT.