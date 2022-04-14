Grid Connected PV Systems Market size to Grow by USD 158.08 billion| Advantages Associated with Grid-connected PV Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grid-connected PV systems market share is expected to increase by USD 158.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Grid Connected PV Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To learn more about market dynamics, View our Free Sample Report Now

Access our detailed 120-page report with exhibits on "Grid Connected PV Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems are supporting the grid-connected PV systems market growth. Solar PV systems are a good source of energy for the residential and commercial sectors. Utility-scale power plants have incorporated renewable sources such as solar PV to generate electricity. This helps in reducing the consumption of fossil fuels in power plants and lowering costs. Solar PV is generated during the day and stored in energy storage devices. It can be used during the night or during emergency situations such as blackouts. This lowers the load on power plants. It is a cost-effective and clean method of increasing the capacity of electricity generation to meet the rising demand. Such advantages increase the preference for grid-connected solar PV systems and will increase their demand during the forecast period.

Intermittency in solar power generation is challenging the grid-connected PV systems market growth. The maintenance cost of solar panels needs additional expenditure for small-scale users. This restricts the use of solar PV installation for residential applications. For instance, solar panels need to be inspected within a span of a year. This will result in a significant burden on household users, which will restrict the use of solar panels and solar cover glass for residential purposes. Therefore, the high initial investment and maintenance costs will hinder the growth of the global grid-connected PV systems market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Major Grid Connected PV Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

First Solar Inc.

Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hanwha Corp.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

KACO new energy

Kyocera Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Lumos Global BV

Panasonic Corp.

Renesola Ltd.

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000!

Grid Connected PV Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grid Connected PV Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The targets set by governments for the construction of solar power plants will facilitate the grid-connected PV systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the grid-connected PV systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports:

Residential Fuel Cell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grid-Connected PV Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 158.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., First Solar Inc., Flin Technologies PVt. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Luminous Power Technologies PVt. Ltd., Lumos Global BV, Panasonic Corp., Renesola Ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Canadian Solar Inc.

10.5 Delta Electronics Inc.

10.6 First Solar Inc.

10.7 Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Hanwha Corp.

10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.10 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

10.12 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio