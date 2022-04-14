U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

Grid Connected PV Systems Market size to Grow by USD 158.08 billion| Advantages Associated with Grid-connected PV Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grid-connected PV systems market share is expected to increase by USD 158.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Grid Connected PV Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Driver and Challenge

The advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems are supporting the grid-connected PV systems market growth. Solar PV systems are a good source of energy for the residential and commercial sectors. Utility-scale power plants have incorporated renewable sources such as solar PV to generate electricity. This helps in reducing the consumption of fossil fuels in power plants and lowering costs. Solar PV is generated during the day and stored in energy storage devices. It can be used during the night or during emergency situations such as blackouts. This lowers the load on power plants. It is a cost-effective and clean method of increasing the capacity of electricity generation to meet the rising demand. Such advantages increase the preference for grid-connected solar PV systems and will increase their demand during the forecast period.

Intermittency in solar power generation is challenging the grid-connected PV systems market growth. The maintenance cost of solar panels needs additional expenditure for small-scale users. This restricts the use of solar PV installation for residential applications. For instance, solar panels need to be inspected within a span of a year. This will result in a significant burden on household users, which will restrict the use of solar panels and solar cover glass for residential purposes. Therefore, the high initial investment and maintenance costs will hinder the growth of the global grid-connected PV systems market during the forecast period.

Major Grid Connected PV Systems Companies:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Delta Electronics Inc.

  • First Solar Inc.

  • Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Hanwha Corp.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • KACO new energy

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Lumos Global BV

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Renesola Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • SMA Solar Technology AG

  • SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Grid Connected PV Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grid Connected PV Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The targets set by governments for the construction of solar power plants will facilitate the grid-connected PV systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the grid-connected PV systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports:

Residential Fuel Cell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grid-Connected PV Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 158.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 71%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., First Solar Inc., Flin Technologies PVt. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Luminous Power Technologies PVt. Ltd., Lumos Global BV, Panasonic Corp., Renesola Ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Canadian Solar Inc.

  • 10.5 Delta Electronics Inc.

  • 10.6 First Solar Inc.

  • 10.7 Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Hanwha Corp.

  • 10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

