Grid Connected PV Systems Market size to Grow by USD 158.08 billion| Advantages Associated with Grid-connected PV Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grid-connected PV systems market share is expected to increase by USD 158.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period.
Driver and Challenge
The advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems are supporting the grid-connected PV systems market growth. Solar PV systems are a good source of energy for the residential and commercial sectors. Utility-scale power plants have incorporated renewable sources such as solar PV to generate electricity. This helps in reducing the consumption of fossil fuels in power plants and lowering costs. Solar PV is generated during the day and stored in energy storage devices. It can be used during the night or during emergency situations such as blackouts. This lowers the load on power plants. It is a cost-effective and clean method of increasing the capacity of electricity generation to meet the rising demand. Such advantages increase the preference for grid-connected solar PV systems and will increase their demand during the forecast period.
Intermittency in solar power generation is challenging the grid-connected PV systems market growth. The maintenance cost of solar panels needs additional expenditure for small-scale users. This restricts the use of solar PV installation for residential applications. For instance, solar panels need to be inspected within a span of a year. This will result in a significant burden on household users, which will restrict the use of solar panels and solar cover glass for residential purposes. Therefore, the high initial investment and maintenance costs will hinder the growth of the global grid-connected PV systems market during the forecast period.
Major Grid Connected PV Systems Companies:
ABB Ltd.
Canadian Solar Inc.
Delta Electronics Inc.
First Solar Inc.
Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hanwha Corp.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
KACO new energy
Kyocera Corp.
LG Electronics Inc.
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Lumos Global BV
Panasonic Corp.
Renesola Ltd.
Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
SMA Solar Technology AG
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Grid Connected PV Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
Grid Connected PV Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The targets set by governments for the construction of solar power plants will facilitate the grid-connected PV systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the grid-connected PV systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Grid-Connected PV Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 158.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.31
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 71%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., First Solar Inc., Flin Technologies PVt. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Luminous Power Technologies PVt. Ltd., Lumos Global BV, Panasonic Corp., Renesola Ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Canadian Solar Inc.
10.5 Delta Electronics Inc.
10.6 First Solar Inc.
10.7 Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
10.8 Hanwha Corp.
10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
10.10 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
10.11 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
10.12 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
