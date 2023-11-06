Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Grid Dynamics Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0052 = US$2.0m ÷ (US$436m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Grid Dynamics Holdings has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Grid Dynamics Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Grid Dynamics Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Grid Dynamics Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Grid Dynamics Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.5% from 45% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Grid Dynamics Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Grid Dynamics Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 36% over the last three years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Grid Dynamics Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

