'Grid Legends' arrives on February 25th

The next game in the Grid series, and the first since Electronic Arts bought developer Codemasters earlier this year , has a release date. Grid Legends will hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 25th.

Codemasters announced the game at EA Play Live in July. Grid Legends has a story mode inspired by Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive. It features live-action performances that were filmed using the same virtual set tech as The Mandalorian.

You'll be able to drive in more than 100 vehicles at the outset, and compete in more than 250 events in Career mode. The Drift and Elimination modes return, and players can check out a race creator and a new mode called Electric Boost. There's cross-platform multiplayer support, and Codemasters says you'll be able to race online after "three quick button presses" with the action starting almost immediately after you choose a race.

Grid Legends joins a bunch of major games that are coming out in February. It arrives on the same day as Elden Ring and soon after the likes of Dying Light 2 , Horizon: Forbidden West , Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Sifu . Although Grid Legends won't have to compete with any big racing games in February, another heavy hitter will be available just one week later: Gran Turismo 7 .