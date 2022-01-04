U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,798.50
    +12.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,560.00
    +105.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,508.75
    +23.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.00
    +8.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.80
    -0.42 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3040
    +0.9680 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,553.65
    -706.08 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.24
    -3.58 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.58
    +104.04 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Grid Metals Corp. Provides Update on CAD $6.3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / GRID METALS CORP. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ( "Grid " or the "Company") today announced it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the private placement financing, royalty sales and asset sales ( the "Transaction") entered into with Lithium Royalty Corp. ( "LRC") ( a leading pure play battery royalty and streaming company ). The Transaction was announced on November 17, 2021. Total funding to Grid in connection to the proposed Transaction is approximately CAD$6.3 million.

Under the terms of the TSXV conditional approval, the private placement, royalty sales and asset sales which together comprise the Transaction, will be required to be closed concurrently after satisfactory review of all documentation by the TSXV. The targeted closing date for the Transaction of January 12, 2022 will require an extension of the normal period for closing a private placement and this extension has been granted by the TSXV. The final closing of the proposed Transaction remains subject to final documentation and due diligence by LRC.

The Transaction

  1. Terms of the proposed private placement portion of the Transaction remain unchanged from those announced on November 17, 2021. The Company will issue 13,962,404 shares in the private placement at an issue price of $0.1182 per share for proceeds of $1,650.356. There are no warrants or finders fees issuable as part of the private placement.

  2. The Company will also receive aggregate proceeds of US$1.5 million from the sale of a 25% interest its two lithium projects to LRC. The Company will receive US$1,250,000 for the 25% interest in the Mayville Property and US$250,000 for the 25% interest in the Campus Creek Property.. A joint venture for each project will be formed thereafter with each party funding their respective interest

  3. The Company will receive on closing US$ 2.25 million from the sale of a 2% gross overriding royalties on the two lithium projects.

Grid will form a dedicated lithium subsidiary with the intent to list or sell the subsidiary in the future depending on market conditions and exploration results.

ABOUT LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

LRC is a dedicated battery material investor partnering with battery material companies whose assets exhibit high grade, low cost, and key technical attributes that will help drive this once in a hundred year thematic. LRC is predominantly focused on investing in lithium due to extremely low obsolescence risk. LRC brings a wealth of experience and expertise with industry executives, portfolio managers, geologists, chemical engineers, and others as part of its team. LRC is able to originate and execute niche transactions with the aid of its extensive network with the electric vehicle ecosystem.

For more information about LRC please visit https://lithiumroyaltycorp.com/

ABOUT GRID METALS CORP.

Grid Metals Corp. has a portfolio of exploration and development stage properties focused on battery metals which are located in the Provinces of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada. Grid's lithium assets are the Mayville Lithium property which covers Donner Lake lithium pegmatites located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt and in Ontario the Company has an option on the Campus Creek Lithium Property near Ignace Ontario.

Grid also has several other properties including the Makwa-Mayville Ni-Cu-PGM-Cobalt project in Manitoba which has a NI 43-101 compliant nickel copper PGM cobalt resource included in a 2014 PEA; the East Bull Lake Palladium Project near Sudbury Ontario and the Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins Ontario.

Dave Peck P.Geo is the qualified person for Grid Metals for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the contents of this press release.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.
Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com
David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include the Company's closing of the proposed financial transactions, sale of royalty and property interests. the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680472/Grid-Metals-Corp-Provides-Update-on-CAD-63-Million-Funding-Agreement-with-Lithium-Royalty-Corp

Recommended Stories

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Tencent to cut voting stake in Singapore tech group Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to convert its Class B ordinary shares in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd into Class A ordinary shares, reducing its voting power to under 10%. In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S.-listed Sea said Tencent and its affiliates, which together hold a 21.3% stake in the company, had given an irrevocable notice to convert all their Class B ordinary shares. Upon conversion, all outstanding class B shares of Sea will be beneficially owned by Forrest Li, the founder, chairman and CEO of Sea, whose market value of $124 billion makes it Southeast Asia's most valued company.

  • Tesla, Apple and the new China syndrome: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Is About To Turn The Corner

    Amarin Corporation plc ( NASDAQ:AMRN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, 3 IPOs Among Top Stocks To Watch In 2022

    With 2022 underway, Airbnb and two other IPOs join Tesla, Nvidia, and AMD among top stocks to watch.

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • Tesla stock: ‘A lot of the upside is already priced in,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Analyst Seth Goldstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his 'sell' rating for Tesla as the stock jumps on Q4 deliveries.

  • Is It Time to Throw in the Towel on Novavax?

    Last month, I went out on a limb with a prediction about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). On Dec. 14, I wrote that Novavax stock could "soar 20% or more within the next 20 days." Within three days, shares jumped 29%. Since then, Novavax gave up all of those gains and then some.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2022? We Asked the Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- After a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve took some steam out of cryptocurrencies at year-end while largely sparing other risk assets, central bank policy is taking a key role in the debate about the outlook for tokens in 2022. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Primed for 2022 Gains

    Wall Street traders have no shortage of cliches, and here’s a happy thought for the New Year: ‘So goes January, so goes the year.’ Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist from CFRA Research, has taken note of this quirk, writing: “If the market does well in the month of January, then it usually does well for the full year. But if we find that a lot of money has flowed into the markets, right off the bat, then the indication is that it's likely to be a very good year.” Talking of sentiment, the

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

    The tech titan briefly achieved a stunning $3 trillion market cap -- and analysts see even more gains ahead for investors.

  • Would You Invest in Theranos? Listen to Elizabeth Holmes’s Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes asked to review just one piece of evidence before convicting her of defrauding investors: A 30-minute recording of the Theranos Inc. founder pitching potential backers.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. C