U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9480
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,508.01
    +1,216.27 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.58
    +4.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Grid Metals Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ( ("Grid " or "Company"), a battery metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"With the rapidly developing market for nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium in electric vehicles and greentech and its strong portfolio of properties Grid will benefit from rising awareness of its potential" said Robin Dunbar President and CEO of Grid.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to work with Grid. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, share structure and overall business strategy."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients.

For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com Under the terms of the agreement EMC will be paid a total of US$60,000 for the 2 month term of the engagement. Source of funds is the working capital of the Company. .

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company focused on battery metals and platinum group metals at its properties located in Canada. Grid has a NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper cobalt and platinum group metals at its Makwa Mayville project in Manitoba. Drilling results are pending from its Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins Ontario where the Company is targeting bulk tonnage nickel mineralization and the Company has an active field program at its the East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury Ontario.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com
David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company's plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662603/Grid-Metals-Retains-Emerging-Markets-Consulting-LLC-for-Investor-Relations-Advisory-Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why Shares of nCino Jumped 17.5% Today

    Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) were up about 17% as of noon EDT today. Specifically, nCino reported second-quarter sales of $66.5 million, up 36% from a year ago and topping its previous outlook for revenue as high as $64 million. Through the first half of the current fiscal year, free cash flow was a positive $19.6 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Is Exelixis Stock a Buy?

    Biotech specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has had a rough year in the stock market. On June 28, the company's shares dropped by more than 20% on the heels of unimpressive results from a clinical trial. Was the sell-off of Exelixis' shares justified?

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.