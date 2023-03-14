GridGain Announces Silver Sponsorship of Upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® , provider of cloud-native in-memory computing software for high-performance applications, today announced its participation in the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 , taking place March 20-23, 2023 in Orlando, Fla.



A Silver Sponsor for the conference (booth #519), GridGain will highlight the latest advancements and customer deployments in in-memory computing. GridGain representatives including Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Asim Siddiqui, Global Director of Solutions Architecture, will be on-hand to demo their industry-leading In-Memory Computing Platform . GridGain will also host a Geek Gadget Giveaway where all attendees will have a chance to win one of over 50 cool tech gadgets.

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 will focus on empowering organizations to harness the true power of data and analytics strategies to optimize decision-making during this time of ever present disruption.

WHAT: Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 WHO: Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Asim Siddiqui, Global Director of Solutions Architecture WHEN: March 20-23, 2023 WHERE: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

1500 Epcot Resorts Boulevard

Lake Buena Vista, FL

Booth # 519



The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides the extreme speed and massive scalability to meet the needs of today’s data-intensive applications, without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. The world’s leading companies look to the GridGain platform as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an enterprise-grade cloud-native in-memory computing platform. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include high-speed operational analytics, application acceleration, AI/ML model training, and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, logistics, and other major industries, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

