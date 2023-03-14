U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

GridGain Announces Silver Sponsorship of Upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

GridGain Systems
·2 min read
GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain®, provider of cloud-native in-memory computing software for high-performance applications, today announced its participation in the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023, taking place March 20-23, 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

A Silver Sponsor for the conference (booth #519), GridGain will highlight the latest advancements and customer deployments in in-memory computing. GridGain representatives including Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Asim Siddiqui, Global Director of Solutions Architecture, will be on-hand to demo their industry-leading In-Memory Computing Platform. GridGain will also host a Geek Gadget Giveaway where all attendees will have a chance to win one of over 50 cool tech gadgets.

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 will focus on empowering organizations to harness the true power of data and analytics strategies to optimize decision-making during this time of ever present disruption.

Interested in attending the Summit? Register with priority code “BI21EDC” to save $375 off the standard price, compliments of GridGain.

WHAT:

 

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

 

 

 

WHO:

 

Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Asim Siddiqui, Global Director of Solutions Architecture

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

March 20-23, 2023

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort
1500 Epcot Resorts Boulevard
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Booth # 519

 

 

 

Request a Meeting or Onsite Demo: https://meetings.hubspot.com/katherine197/demo

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform
The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides the extreme speed and massive scalability to meet the needs of today’s data-intensive applications, without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. The world’s leading companies look to the GridGain platform as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an enterprise-grade cloud-native in-memory computing platform. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include high-speed operational analytics, application acceleration, AI/ML model training, and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, logistics, and other major industries, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


