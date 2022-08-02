U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.50
    -20.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,658.00
    -109.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,884.50
    -78.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.50
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0040 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +2.52 (+11.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9080
    -0.7310 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.21
    -437.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.32
    -18.08 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.09
    +9.67 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

GridGain Appoints Eoin O’Connor as New President and CEO

GridGain Systems
·3 min read
GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems

Eoin O'Connor, President and CEO, GridGain Systems

Eoin O'Connor, President and CEO, GridGain Systems
Eoin O'Connor, President and CEO, GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today announced that Eoin O’Connor has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. O’Connor succeeds Abe Kleinfeld, who retired after more than eight years at GridGain.

O’Connor has been with GridGain since 2016, serving as CFO and more recently as COO. He has been central in transforming the company into a leader in distributed in-memory computing solutions. O’Connor will drive GridGain’s next stage of growth, broadening the customer base and enhancing the product offering.

“Eoin is the ideal person to take over as CEO, combining his expertise in operations with a deep understanding of GridGain and the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Geoff Baehr, GridGain’s Chairman of the Board. “I want to thank Abe for his leadership, and I am delighted that we are now handing the reins to someone who will help us continue our rapid growth.”

“I am excited to lead GridGain as we continue to grow and build on the momentum we have created over the last few years,” said O’Connor. “At a time of rapid digital transformation across many businesses, I expect to see more and more enterprises turning to GridGain to address their data challenges.”

Prior to joining GridGain, O’Connor was an executive at a number of public companies, including Oracle and Siebel. He began his career at KPMG specializing in Initial Public Offerings and the audits of hi-tech public companies. He has spent many years in leadership roles across both finance and operations. More recently, at ON24 and Space Time Insight, he was instrumental in managing fast revenue growth in a very short time span. O’Connor has facilitated multiple venture capital funding transactions for GridGain and with other growth-stage companies.

O’Connor holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce from University College Cork, Ireland, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform, built on Apache Ignite, provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. It can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives. As a result, GridGain has averaged 40% annual sales growth since 2017, with eight consecutive years of revenue growth.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b499a794-1cf9-4cf2-9af7-1f1d228fc375



Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • BP Boosts Dividend, Buybacks as Profits Surge on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after profits surged. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to shareholders as the cash rolls in, even while the energy crisis triggered by Russia

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione