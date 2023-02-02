U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.31
    +55.10 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,939.67
    -153.29 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,170.76
    +354.44 (+3.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.96
    +37.14 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.40
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.30
    -12.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3600
    -0.0370 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0127 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4500
    -0.4750 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,881.31
    +879.33 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.54
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

GridGain Continues to Deliver Strong Growth in 2022

GridGain Systems
·4 min read
GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems

Customer Satisfaction and Robust Product Strategy Drive Increased Adoption

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain®, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing software for high-performance applications, today shared details about the company’s continuing momentum as it helps companies deliver the data processing speed and scale necessary to gain insights faster from ever-increasing volumes of information.

In 2022, GridGain experienced its 9th consecutive year of strong revenue growth with cash-positive operations. Responding to customer requests, key enhancements were made to the platform in the areas of high availability, replication, hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP), and disaster recovery. Furthermore, the company deepened its integrations with the top three cloud provider vendors.

Adoption of the GridGain platform expanded significantly from its core use cases in financial services to new critical use cases in telecommunications, transportation & logistics, and retail. In support of its growing customer base, the company established GridGain University. And GridGain strengthened its executive team, announcing the appointment of Eoin O’Connor as President and CEO and Katherine Barnhisel Rincon as Chief Marketing Officer.

“Our customers and prospects continue to tell us that the current economic environment has put even greater pressure on them to make smarter and faster data-based business decisions in order to remain competitive,” said GridGain President and CEO, Eoin O’Connor. “I’m extremely proud that, throughout 2022, the GridGain team continued to execute on our mission of providing customers with the technology and understanding to build out their infrastructures with the speed and scale they need to thrive.”

Growth

  • GridGain’s core business has averaged 42% annual sales growth since 2017.

  • Bookings from existing customers increased by 68% in 2022.

  • Net revenue retention rate was 123% in 2022, reflecting GridGain’s exceptional customer satisfaction.

  • The number of companies that have purchased over $1 million from GridGain increased by 22% in 2022.

Management

  • Appointed Eoin O'Connor as President and CEO. O'Connor has been with GridGain since 2016, serving as CFO and more recently as COO, and has been pivotal in transforming the company into a leader in the distributed in-memory computing industry.

  • Named Katherine Barnhisel Rincon as Chief Marketing Officer. Rincon has more than 25 years of technology marketing experience and is responsible for the company's global go-to-market strategy.

Products and Services

  • Enhanced the replication and high-availability capabilities of the GridGain platform to support customers’ evolving requirements in the financial services and telco industries.

  • Enhanced the platform’s Snapshot and disaster recovery capabilities to further increase cluster durability, and make it even easier to recover data stored in a GridGain cluster.

  • Enhanced the platform’s HTAP capabilities to simplify and accelerate combining OLTP and OLAP processing in a single data platform.

  • Delivered deeper integrations with the major cloud providers – AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure – to further support cloud-based scale and simplify the development and migration of such use cases.

  • Expanded its training efforts, including establishing GridGain University, which offers a flexible curriculum to help participants gain the specific GridGain and Apache Ignite knowledge they need.

Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership
GridGain again hosted two free virtual Ignite Summits in 2022 that featured speakers from CERN, Expedia, HPE, IBM, iFood, JP Morgan Chase, Motorola, AWS Aurora, GridGain and more. More than 1,200 attendees from around the world heard talks and participated in discussions on a wide range of topics around modern data architectures and leading industry use cases.

In addition to the Ignite Summits, GridGain continued its in-memory computing thought leadership and education program, delivering valuable resources and hosting and participating in a wide variety of webinars, meetups, training sessions and conferences.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform
The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides the extreme speed and massive scalability to meet the needs of today’s data-intensive applications, without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. The world’s leading companies look to the GridGain platform as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an enterprise-grade cloud-native in-memory computing platform. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include high-speed operational analytics, application acceleration, AI/ML model training, and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, logistics, and other major industries, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

    Investors got a reminder of the capabilities of Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) products, helping to reinforce the bull case for the stock. Palantir came to market in late 2020 to great enthusiasm, based largely on the reputation of its technology. The data-analytics provider is credited with helping the Pentagon find Osama bin Laden and with flagging the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • 3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

    Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase. It's not that Humana's results for the fourth quarter 2022 were bad or uninspiring; it's just that they didn't excel.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • 2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years

    Did you know that if a company were to increase its dividends by 5% per year, it would take 14 years for its payouts to double? A couple of stocks with the most aggressive dividend growth records you can invest in today are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group may not strike income investors as an ideal dividend stock to buy, as it yields just under 1.4%, which is below the S&P 500's current average yield of 1.7%.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights Archer-Daniels-Midland, Agilent Technologies, Republic Services, Deere and Cardinal Health

    Archer-Daniels-Midland, Agilent Technologies, Republic Services, Deere and Cardinal Health have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Waste Management Stock Drops After Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) slumped after it reported its fiscal year and fourth-quarter earnings. The company fell short of analyst expectations, but Jamie Louko explains why he's still holding on to shares of this stalwart in this episode.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.

  • Sallie Mae (SLM) Incurs Q4 Loss as Provisions Jump, Stock Dips

    Significant rise in provisions on the deteriorating economic outlook, non-interest loss and higher costs result in Sallie Mae (SLM) incurring a loss in Q4.

  • General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    General Mills (GIS) closed at $77.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day.

  • Analysts Estimate Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Affirm Holdings (AFRM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clear