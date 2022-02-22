GridGain Continues Strong Momentum in 2021, Has Record Revenue Year

GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced continued strong growth for the 2021 calendar year across all phases of the company.



In 2021, GridGain experienced its top revenue year ever and 8th consecutive year of revenue growth with cash positive operations. The company also launched GridGain Nebula, a cloud-native SaaS offering that represents the future of GridGain. The company was ranked among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley for the fifth consecutive year by Silicon Valley Business Journal. And GridGain and Apache Ignite were downloaded more than 6 million times, with average download growth exceeding 60% per year since 2018.

“The rush to digital transformation continued unabated in 2021, with companies in e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, transportation and more turning to GridGain to power next-generation applications with order-of-magnitude improvements in performance and scale,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “We expect growth to accelerate in 2022 as more customers move workloads to the cloud and increasingly interact with customers digitally and in real time.”

Growth

GridGain’s core business has averaged 40% annual sales growth since 2017.

4th Quarter sales grew 44% over the same period in 2020.

The number of companies that have purchased over $1 million from GridGain increased by 50% in 2021.

The average lifetime spend from GridGain’s top 50 customers exceeds $1 million, underscoring the continued trust many of the world’s largest corporations have in GridGain to power their business-critical applications and digital transformation projects.

Net revenue retention rate increased to 136% as of December 31, 2021, reflecting GridGain’s exceptional customer satisfaction.



Story continues

Products, Services and Partnerships

Expanded the GridGain Nebula product line with a public cloud-based SaaS offering that makes deploying, running and scaling Ignite or GridGain in-memory applications easier, faster and more cost-effective.

Released an enhanced version of GridGain Control Center available as a cloud service on a subscription basis.

Released GridGain 8.8 with advances to the multi-tier database engine to scale up and out across memory and disk.

Launched Expert On-Call , a rapid response service that connects Apache Ignite developers with product support experts within hours.

Partnered with Intel to deliver the industry’s first in-memory computing platform to natively support vectorized computations over Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series (PMem).

Expanded GridGain Training to meet the growing demand for Apache Ignite and GridGain expertise, with the addition of four classes and a certification program.

Launched a new service to track non-code contributions to the Apache Ignite project.



Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

GridGain hosted the first virtual worldwide Ignite Summit conference in May, followed by the first Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition in November. Both conferences were conducted online and were free to everyone. The Summits featured dozens of speakers from industry-leading companies, including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction and cloud computing. Participants from around the world enjoyed countless hours of discussions on a wide range of topics, including how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world’s most challenging computational requirements, how it enables hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP), and the benefits and challenges of running Apache Ignite in the cloud.

In addition to the Ignite Summits, GridGain increased its zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education program, hosting or participating in more than 70 webinars, meetups, training sessions and conferences.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

Brigit@compel-pr.com

(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.







