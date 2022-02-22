U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.50
    -64.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,598.00
    -409.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,682.00
    -314.00 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.30
    -30.30 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    +4.21 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8290
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,965.79
    -2,281.31 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.86
    -95.92 (-10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.56
    -70.77 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

GridGain Continues Strong Momentum in 2021, Has Record Revenue Year

GridGain Systems
·4 min read
GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today announced continued strong growth for the 2021 calendar year across all phases of the company.

In 2021, GridGain experienced its top revenue year ever and 8th consecutive year of revenue growth with cash positive operations. The company also launched GridGain Nebula, a cloud-native SaaS offering that represents the future of GridGain. The company was ranked among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley for the fifth consecutive year by Silicon Valley Business Journal. And GridGain and Apache Ignite were downloaded more than 6 million times, with average download growth exceeding 60% per year since 2018.

“The rush to digital transformation continued unabated in 2021, with companies in e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, transportation and more turning to GridGain to power next-generation applications with order-of-magnitude improvements in performance and scale,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “We expect growth to accelerate in 2022 as more customers move workloads to the cloud and increasingly interact with customers digitally and in real time.”

Growth

  • GridGain’s core business has averaged 40% annual sales growth since 2017.

  • 4th Quarter sales grew 44% over the same period in 2020.

  • The number of companies that have purchased over $1 million from GridGain increased by 50% in 2021.

  • The average lifetime spend from GridGain’s top 50 customers exceeds $1 million, underscoring the continued trust many of the world’s largest corporations have in GridGain to power their business-critical applications and digital transformation projects.

  • Net revenue retention rate increased to 136% as of December 31, 2021, reflecting GridGain’s exceptional customer satisfaction.

Products, Services and Partnerships

  • Expanded the GridGain Nebula product line with a public cloud-based SaaS offering that makes deploying, running and scaling Ignite or GridGain in-memory applications easier, faster and more cost-effective.

  • Released an enhanced version of GridGain Control Center available as a cloud service on a subscription basis.

  • Released GridGain 8.8 with advances to the multi-tier database engine to scale up and out across memory and disk.

  • Launched Expert On-Call, a rapid response service that connects Apache Ignite developers with product support experts within hours.

  • Partnered with Intel to deliver the industry’s first in-memory computing platform to natively support vectorized computations over Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series (PMem).

  • Expanded GridGain Training to meet the growing demand for Apache Ignite and GridGain expertise, with the addition of four classes and a certification program.

  • Launched a new service to track non-code contributions to the Apache Ignite project.

Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership
GridGain hosted the first virtual worldwide Ignite Summit conference in May, followed by the first Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition in November. Both conferences were conducted online and were free to everyone. The Summits featured dozens of speakers from industry-leading companies, including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction and cloud computing. Participants from around the world enjoyed countless hours of discussions on a wide range of topics, including how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world’s most challenging computational requirements, how it enables hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP), and the benefits and challenges of running Apache Ignite in the cloud.

In addition to the Ignite Summits, GridGain increased its zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education program, hosting or participating in more than 70 webinars, meetups, training sessions and conferences.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Dow futures sink nearly 500 points as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were headed sharply lower Monday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia’s actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.